KIRKLAND's REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2024 RESULTS
|
Contact:
|
Investor Relations
Kirkland's, Inc.
Mike Madden
1-615-872-4800
|
Investor Relations
ICR
Caitlin Churchill
[email protected]
1-203-682-8200
|
Media
Kirkland's, Inc.
About Kirkland's, Inc.
Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States, currently operating 314 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, , under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home décor and furnishings along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating in-store and online environment provides the Company's customers with a unique brand experience. More information can be found at .
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, certain statements in this release, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures. Forward-looking statements deal with potential future circumstances and developments and are, accordingly, forward-looking in nature. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "may," "could," "strategy," and similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the effect of the transactions entered into with Beyond (the "Transactions") on the Company's business relationships; operating results and business generally; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Transactions; potential litigation relating to the Transactions that could be instituted against Beyond, the Company or their affiliates' respective directors, managers or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; continued availability of capital financing; the ability to obtain the various synergies envisioned between the Company and Beyond; the ability of Kirkland's to successfully open Bed Bath & Beyond stores; the ability to successfully market the Company's products to Beyond's customers and to implement the Company's plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to its business after the completion of the Transactions and realize additional opportunities for growth and innovation; risks associated with the Company's liquidity including cash flows from operations and the amount of borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility; the Company's ability to successfully implement cost savings and other strategic initiatives intended to improve operating results and liquidity positions, the Company's actual and anticipated progress towards its short-term and long-term objectives including its brand strategy, the risk that natural disasters, pandemic outbreaks, global political events, war and terrorism could impact the Company's revenues, inventory and supply chain; the continuing consumer impact of inflation and countermeasures, including high interest rates, the effectiveness of the Company's marketing campaigns, risks related to changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise, particularly with regard to the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and strategies undertaken to mitigate such impact, the Company's ability to retain its senior management team; volatility in the price of the Company's common stock, the competitive environment in the home décor industry in general and in the Company's specific market areas, inflation, fluctuations in cost and availability of inventory, increased transportation costs and potential interruptions in supply chain, distribution systems and delivery network, including the Company's e-commerce systems and channels, the ability to control employment and other operating costs, availability of suitable retail locations and other growth opportunities, disruptions in information technology systems including the potential for security breaches of the Company's information or its customers' information, seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks are more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 29, 2024 and subsequent reports. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release. Any changes in assumptions or factors on which such statements are based could produce materially different results. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.
|
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
13-Week Period
|
|
|
14-Week Period
|
|
|
|
February 1,
|
|
|
February 3,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
148,895
|
|
|
$
|
165,946
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
103,752
|
|
|
|
112,919
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
45,143
|
|
|
|
53,027
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
|
20,374
|
|
|
|
23,055
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
14,722
|
|
|
|
17,931
|
|
Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)
|
|
|
780
|
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
Asset impairment
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
325
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
35,953
|
|
|
|
42,362
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
9,190
|
|
|
|
10,665
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
1,541
|
|
|
|
749
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
7,649
|
|
|
|
9,916
|
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
|
(233)
|
|
|
|
(201)
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
7,882
|
|
|
$
|
10,117
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for dilutive EPS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Interest on convertible term loan, net of tax
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net income - diluted
|
|
$
|
8,024
|
|
|
$
|
10,117
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
13,118
|
|
|
|
12,924
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
15,784
|
|
|
|
13,025
|
|
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
52-Week Period
|
|
|
53-Week Period
|
|
|
|
February 1,
|
|
|
February 3,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
441,360
|
|
|
$
|
468,690
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
319,354
|
|
|
|
341,700
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
122,006
|
|
|
|
126,990
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
|
77,722
|
|
|
|
82,152
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
54,699
|
|
|
|
62,863
|
|
Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)
|
|
|
3,509
|
|
|
|
4,522
|
|
Asset impairment
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
1,867
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
136,039
|
|
|
|
151,404
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(14,033)
|
|
|
|
(24,414)
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
8,783
|
|
|
|
2,818
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(22,816)
|
|
|
|
(27,232)
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
519
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(23,132)
|
|
|
$
|
(27,751)
|
|
Loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(1.77)
|
|
|
$
|
(2.16)
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(1.77)
|
|
|
$
|
(2.16)
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
13,068
|
|
|
|
12,871
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
13,068
|
|
|
|
12,871
|
|
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
February 1,
|
|
|
February 3,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
3,820
|
|
|
$
|
3,805
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
81,899
|
|
|
|
74,090
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
5,585
|
|
|
|
7,614
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
91,304
|
|
|
|
85,509
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
22,062
|
|
|
|
29,705
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
121,229
|
|
|
|
126,725
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
7,593
|
|
|
|
8,634
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
242,188
|
|
|
$
|
250,573
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
43,935
|
|
|
$
|
46,010
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
20,183
|
|
|
|
23,163
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
39,355
|
|
|
|
40,018
|
|
Current debt, net
|
|
|
49,199
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
152,672
|
|
|
|
109,191
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
95,085
|
|
|
|
99,772
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
10,003
|
|
|
|
34,000
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
3,445
|
|
|
|
4,486
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
261,205
|
|
|
|
247,449
|
|
Net shareholders' (deficit) equity
|
|
|
(19,017)
|
|
|
|
3,124
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity
|
|
$
|
242,188
|
|
|
$
|
250,573
|
|
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
52-Week Period
|
|
|
53-Week Period
|
|
|
|
February 1,
|
|
|
February 3,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(23,132)
|
|
|
$
|
(27,751)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
|
|
9,745
|
|
|
|
11,980
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount costs
|
|
|
898
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Asset impairment
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
1,867
|
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
|
1,186
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
3,338
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
(7,809)
|
|
|
|
9,981
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
2,018
|
|
|
|
(2,525)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(1,886)
|
|
|
|
2,186
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
(2,500)
|
|
|
|
(3,146)
|
|
Operating lease assets and liabilities
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
(8,585)
|
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
(1,191)
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(19,251)
|
|
|
|
(14,476)
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(2,390)
|
|
|
|
(4,779)
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(2,352)
|
|
|
|
(4,631)
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings on revolving line of credit
|
|
|
45,100
|
|
|
|
64,000
|
|
Repayments on revolving line of credit
|
|
|
(36,100)
|
|
|
|
(45,000)
|
|
Borrowings on FILO term loan
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Repayments on FILO term loan
|
|
|
(10,000)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payment of prepayment penalties on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
(2,638)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from Beyond transaction
|
|
|
17,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payments of debt and equity issuance costs
|
|
|
(1,693)
|
|
|
|
(1,175)
|
|
Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock
|
|
|
(51)
|
|
|
|
(84)
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
21,618
|
|
|
|
17,741
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease)
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
(1,366)
|
|
Beginning of the year
|
|
|
3,805
|
|
|
|
5,171
|
|
End of the year
|
|
$
|
3,820
|
|
|
$
|
3,805
|
|
Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment
|
|
$
|
369
|
|
|
$
|
504
|
|
Non-cash accruals for debt issuance costs
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
|
1,180
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's operational performance.
The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, the loss on extinguishment of debt, other income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to remove asset impairment, stock-based compensation expense, due to the non-cash nature of this expense, severance charges, as it fluctuates based on the needs of the business and does not represent a normal recurring operating expense, and any financing related legal or professional fees that, due to their nature, did not qualify for capitalization as deferred debt or equity issuance costs.
Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income (loss) adjusted for asset impairment, stock-based compensation expense, severance charges and financing related legal or professional fees not qualifying for capitalization. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for the loss on extinguishment of debt, asset impairment, stock-based compensation expense, severance charges, financing related legal or professional fees not qualifying for capitalization and the related tax adjustments. The Company defines adjusted income (loss) per diluted share as adjusted net income (loss) divided by weighted average diluted share count.
Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
The following table shows an unaudited non-GAAP measure reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
13-Week
|
|
|
14-Week
|
|
|
52-Week
|
|
|
53-Week
|
|
|
|
February 1,
|
|
|
February 3,
|
|
|
February 1,
|
|
|
February 3,
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
7,882
|
|
|
$
|
10,117
|
|
|
$
|
(23,132)
|
|
|
$
|
(27,751)
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
(233)
|
|
|
|
(201)
|
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
519
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
1,683
|
|
|
|
902
|
|
|
|
5,949
|
|
|
|
3,317
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,338
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
(142)
|
|
|
|
(153)
|
|
|
|
(504)
|
|
|
|
(499)
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
2,269
|
|
|
|
2,862
|
|
|
|
9,745
|
|
|
|
11,980
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
11,459
|
|
|
|
13,527
|
|
|
|
(4,288)
|
|
|
|
(12,434)
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset impairment(2)
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
1,867
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense(3)
|
|
|
233
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
|
1,186
|
|
Beyond transaction costs not qualifying for capitalization(4)
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Severance charges(5)
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
995
|
|
Total adjustments
|
|
|
527
|
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
|
2,024
|
|
|
|
4,048
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
11,986
|
|
|
$
|
14,185
|
|
|
$
|
(2,264)
|
|
|
$
|
(8,386)
|
The following table shows an unaudited non-GAAP measure reconciliation of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss) (in thousands) for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
13-Week
|
|
|
14-Week
|
|
|
52-Week
|
|
|
53-Week
|
|
|
|
February 1,
|
|
|
February 3,
|
|
|
February 1,
|
|
|
February 3,
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
9,190
|
|
|
$
|
10,665
|
|
|
$
|
(14,033)
|
|
|
$
|
(24,414)
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset impairment(2)
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
1,867
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense(3)
|
|
|
233
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
|
1,186
|
|
Beyond transaction costs not qualifying for capitalization(4)
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Severance charges(5)
|
|
58
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
995
|
|
Total adjustments
|
|
|
527
|
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
|
2,024
|
|
|
|
4,048
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
9,717
|
|
|
$
|
11,323
|
|
|
$
|
(12,009)
|
|
|
$
|
(20,366)
|
The following table shows an unaudited non-GAAP measure reconciliation of net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (in thousands, except per share data) for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
13-Week
|
|
|
14-Week
|
|
|
52-Week
|
|
|
53-Week
|
|
|
|
February 1,
|
|
|
February 3,
|
|
|
February 1,
|
|
|
February 3,
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
7,882
|
|
|
$
|
10,117
|
|
|
$
|
(23,132)
|
|
|
$
|
(27,751)
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,338
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Asset impairment(2)
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
1,867
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense(3)
|
|
|
233
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
|
1,186
|
|
Beyond transaction costs not qualifying for capitalization(4)
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Severance charges(5)
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
995
|
|
Total adjustments
|
|
|
527
|
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
|
5,362
|
|
|
|
4,048
|
|
Tax benefit of adjustments
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
|
(72)
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
Total adjustments, net of tax
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
|
5,360
|
|
|
|
4,042
|
|
Adjusted net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
8,387
|
|
|
$
|
10,703
|
|
|
$
|
(17,772)
|
|
|
$
|
(23,709)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) - basic
|
|
$
|
7,882
|
|
|
$
|
10,117
|
|
|
$
|
(23,132)
|
|
|
$
|
(27,751)
|
|
Add: Interest on convertible term loan, net of tax
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net income (loss) - diluted
|
|
$
|
8,024
|
|
|
$
|
10,117
|
|
|
$
|
(23,132)
|
|
|
$
|
(27,751)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income (loss) - basic
|
|
$
|
8,387
|
|
|
$
|
10,703
|
|
|
$
|
(17,772)
|
|
|
$
|
(23,709)
|
|
Add: Interest on convertible term loan, net of tax
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted net income (loss) - diluted
|
|
$
|
8,529
|
|
|
$
|
10,703
|
|
|
$
|
(17,772)
|
|
|
$
|
(23,709)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
$
|
(1.77)
|
|
|
$
|
(2.16)
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
(1.36)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.84)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
15,784
|
|
|
|
13,025
|
|
|
|
13,068
|
|
|
|
12,871
|
__________________________________
|
(1)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt includes expenses related to the extinguishment of the FILO Term Loan including a $2.6 million prepayment penalty and the write off of the remaining unamortized debt issuance costs.
|
(2)
|
Asset impairment charges are related to property and equipment, software costs and cloud computing implementation costs.
|
(3)
|
Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts amortized to expense related to equity incentive plans.
|
(4)
|
Consulting and legal fees incurred relating to the Company's transaction with Beyond that, due to their nature, did not qualify for capitalization as deferred debt or equity issuance costs. Given the magnitude and scope of this strategic transaction, the Company considers the incremental consulting and legal fees incurred not reflective of the ongoing costs to operate its business.
|
(5)
|
Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements and permanent store closure compensation costs.
SOURCE Kirkland's, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment