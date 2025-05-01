Echo Global Logistics Partners With Wabash To Expand Drop Trailer Business

Wabash

Echo increases its drop trailer solutions by leveraging Wabash's Trailers as a Service (TaaS)SM

CHICAGO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced a new partnership with Wabash (NYSE: WNC ), a premier provider of diverse solutions that optimize customers' end-to-end supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. In an effort to continue to build out its drop trailer solution, Echo has selected Wabash's Trailers as a Service (TaaS)SM to grow its drop trailer program by enhancing service offerings for shippers and carriers nationwide.

The partnership enables Echo to leverage Wabash's professional trailer solutions to address a growing demand for flexible freight options. By integrating TaaS into its existing operations, Echo gains reliable trailer capacity, guaranteed uptime, and access to advanced trailer telematics. This comprehensive solution allows Echo to expand its customized services in drop trailer freight and deliver greater value to its clients.

"Drop trailers are at the heart of creating efficiencies for shippers and carriers, and Wabash's TaaS solution aligns with our mission to simplify transportation management," said Jay Gustafson, Executive Vice President of Brokerage Operations at Echo. "This partnership combines Echo's freight expertise with Wabash's unmatched trailer solutions. Together, we're providing a seamless, scalable solution that helps us meet our clients' evolving needs while driving innovation and growth for our business."

Wabash's TaaS offers a scalable solution that bundles trailer capacity with maintenance, repair, and telematics, delivered through Wabash's extensive national dealer and preferred partner network. This all-in, managed-care model eliminates operational inefficiencies for carriers while allowing Echo to focus on delivering reliable, tech-enabled freight solutions.

"We're proud to partner with Echo, one of the most tech-forward 3PLs in the industry, to support their growth in the drop trailer space," said Mike Pettit, Chief Growth Officer at Wabash. "Echo's decision to integrate TaaS into their operations highlights the strength of our platform and our ability to adapt to the unique needs of leading freight brokers. Together, we're driving meaningful efficiencies and opening new opportunities for Echo and its shippers and carriers."

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC ) is a premier provider of diverse solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash combines physical and digital technologies with a connected ecosystem of partners to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including van trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, truck bodies, structural composites and more. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its advanced, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: .

