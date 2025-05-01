SHAZAM CREATOR CHRIS BARTON TO HEADLINE LENDING TECH LIVE ’25 WITH KEYNOTE ON INNOVATION AND IMAGINATION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, California, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence , a leading provider of lending technology solutions, announced founder and creator of Shazam, Chris Barton, as a keynote speaker for its Lending Tech Live '25 conference, scheduled for June 16-18, 2025, at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

Barton is an innovative tech entrepreneur best known for inventing Shazam, an app with more than two billion downloads that revolutionized how people discover music and shaped the consumer AI industry. Despite early skepticism from experts, he defied the odds to create groundbreaking technology, build a music database, and deliver a seamless user experience. Beyond Shazam, Barton has played significant roles at Google and Dropbox, holds 12 patents, and continues to push boundaries with his AI-driven startup, Guard, which detects drowning in swimming pools. Prior to his technology career, he was a strategy consultant and earned two master's degrees from UC Berkeley and Cambridge University.

Barton's session“Overcome obstacles with imagination” will inspire audiences to overcome challenges through imagination, persistence, and questioning the status quo, sharing actionable lessons from his journey of creating Shazam against seemingly insurmountable odds. In this keynote session, attendees will:



Gain inspiration to stay persistent and resourceful when pursuing bold ideas.

Learn how to question assumptions and challenge the status quo. Explore practical strategies to overcome obstacles and create real-world impact.

“Chris Barton's journey from an idea to a global tech phenomenon is exactly the kind of bold thinking we want to inspire at Lending Tech Live. His keynote will leave attendees energized to reimagine what's possible in lending innovation,” explained Erika Hill, VP of Marketing at Origence.

Lending Tech Live is the premier event for the credit union lending community, creating ample opportunities for professional growth through insightful sessions and networking with key industry leaders. The conference explores the latest tools and innovations shaping the future of lending while providing expert advice on strategies, emerging trends, best practices, and groundbreaking technology.

To learn more about the conference, visit the Lending Tech Live website .

About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 97 million applications, including 8.6 million applications in 2024. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Attachment

Chris Barton

CONTACT: Alison Barksdale Origence 817-219-6281 ...