Jobvious Partners With Veriklick To Revolutionize Talent Acquisition Through AI-Powered Screening & Referrals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VeriKlick, an advanced AI-driven assessment and verification platform, has integrated with Jobvious, the leading incentive-based referral platform, to elevate the quality and efficiency of referral-based hiring. Through this integration, Jobvious now benefits from VeriKlick's proprietary AI technology, which includes real-time candidate authentication, AI-driven interview scheduling, and comprehensive assessment tools-such as coding tests, psychometric evaluations, and industry benchmarking.

VeriKlick's biometric verification ensures candidates are accurately represented, preventing fraudulent submissions and reinforcing trust in every referral. Together, the platforms create a smarter, more secure hiring ecosystem that delivers high-quality, pre-vetted talent with greater speed and confidence.

Jobvious transforms hiring by tapping into the power of employee networks, enabling companies to access high-quality passive candidates while incentivizing referrals through continuous cash rewards. By integrating with VeriKlick's AI-driven interview and assessment platform, employers can now ensure a faster, more secure, and data-driven approach to hiring.

“With this partnership, we're enhancing our ability to deliver pre-matched, pre-vetted, high-quality talent through a seamless referral and verification process,” said Brad Beach, Founder and CEO at Jobvious.“VeriKlick's AI-powered tools will enable companies to validate candidate credentials, and ensure bias-free hiring decisions-all while leveraging the power of Jobvious' referral-driven talent pipeline.”

“The synergy between VeriKlick and Jobvious creates an unparalleled hiring ecosystem,” said Komal Dangi, Founder and CEO at VeriKlick.“By integrating our AI interview and verification tools with Jobvious' referral-based recruitment model, we are helping businesses save time, reduce hiring costs, and improve retention by selecting the right candidates coming from a personal rewarded referral from the start.”

This partnership addresses key hiring challenges by offering:

.AI-Powered Candidate Verification: Biometric authentication for real-time candidate identity validation.

.Automated AI Interviews & Assessments: Efficient, skill-based evaluations ensuring top-tier talent selection.

.Referral-Driven Talent Acquisition: Access to passive candidates via trusted employee networks.

.Bias-Free & Efficient Hiring: AI-driven, structured evaluations eliminating unconscious bias in recruitment.

By integrating VeriKlick's advanced candidate assessment and verification technology with Jobvious' referral platform, companies can now optimize their hiring strategies with greater confidence and efficiency.

Whether you're looking to enhance your sourcing strategy or automate candidate evaluation, this collaboration brings the best of both worlds-referral power and AI precision.

Ready to Transform Your Hiring Process?

Discover how the Jobvious + VeriKlick partnership can help your organization find high-quality, pre-vetted talent faster and more securely than ever before.

Visit or to schedule a demo and start hiring smarter today.

Unlock Smarter Hiring with VeriKlick

Streamline your recruitment process with VeriKlick's AI-powered interview automation, biometric candidate verification, and data-driven assessments. Ensure faster, bias-free, and secure hiring-every time.

Visit to request a demo and see how VeriKlick can elevate your talent acquisition strategy.

Revolutionize Your Recruiting with Jobvious

Tap into trusted employee networks and unlock high-quality, passive candidates through Jobvious' referral-driven platform. Incentivize referrals, reduce time-to-hire, and boost retention-now enhanced with AI-powered screening through our VeriKlick partnership.

Visit to get started or book a demo and see how smarter referrals lead to better hires.

Amy Gribben

VeriKlick

+1 609-313-1513

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.