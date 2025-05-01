World Investment Advisors Partners With Pontera To Equip Advisors With Secure 401(K) Account Management Capabilities

Alliance enables advisors at one of the nation's largest advisory firms to leverage Pontera's innovative platform, making it easier for them to provide clients with holistic financial advice

NEW YORK and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera, the fintech company enabling financial advisors to securely manage workplace retirement plan assets for participants, and World Investment Advisors, LLC (World), a leading financial advisory firm and one of the nation's foremost providers of retirement plan focused advice today announced a strategic technology partnership.

As part of the agreement, World's extensive network of over 350 financial advisors will now have access to Pontera's platform, allowing them to manage seamlessly, trade and report on clients' held-away 401(k)s and other workplace retirement accounts. The partnership demonstrates World's commitment to providing its advisors with the tools they need to give clients a comprehensive wealth management experience.

"Teaming with Pontera is emblematic of our dedication to providing our advisors with the tools and flexibility they need to offer clients the most comprehensive set of wealth management services possible," said Troy Hammond, CEO of World Investment Advisors . "In today's market, advisors must be able to manage all of their clients' assets, including those in workplace plans. Pontera's platform directly addresses this need, enhancing their ability to deliver holistic advice and further strengthening the value proposition of our wealth platform."

The announcement comes as 401(k)s and other workplace defined contribution plans have increasingly become a cornerstone of financial security for millions of Americans, with one report showing that such plans held $12.4 trillion at the end of last year.1 Amid heightened market uncertainty and volatility, many individuals increasingly need professional guidance regarding those assets. Pontera's secure, client-permissioned platform addresses that need, enabling World advisors to more easily incorporate a client's workplace retirement plan holdings into their personalized portfolios and financial plans.

Hammond added, "As we continue to expand our wealth management capabilities, we seek out partnerships with solutions that offer seamless integration and enhance our ability to deepen client relationships. Pontera's dedication to working with defined contribution recordkeepers supports this mission and helps us further strengthen our technology ecosystem."

Certified under SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 standards, the Pontera platform safeguards client data by providing advisors a secure layer to manage their workplace retirement accounts without taking custody or needing credentials to access them. The offering can be integrated into existing advisor technology stacks. This will complement World's broader wealth platform strategy, which includes WorldMAP, its new open-architecture, multi-custodial investment and portfolio management solution.

"World Investment Advisors is an emerging force in the wealth management marketplace, and has long been a recognized leader in the retirement plan advisory space with a clear vision for empowering advisors, and we are thrilled to partner with them," said Peter Nolan, SVP, Head of Revenue at Pontera . "Americans rely heavily on their workplace retirement plans, and they deserve professional guidance on these critical assets, especially during volatile financial markets like we're experiencing. Our secure platform equips World's advisors to deliver that essential, holistic advice, integrating retirement savings into a comprehensive wealth strategy and helping clients build a more secure financial future."

About Pontera Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling their financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on clients' assets in 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other workplace-sponsored accounts. The company's secure, purpose-built platform, seamlessly integrated with advisors' portfolio management tools, is designed to work across many account types and help advisors deliver comprehensive investment management and improve financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at .

About World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors, LLC, formerly Pensionmark Financial Group, is a network of more than 630 advisors and staff across more than 100 U.S. locations with thousands of retirement plan and wealth management clients. The World Investment Advisors network of professionals includes wealth management, defined contribution, defined benefit, terminal funding, not-for-profit and executive/deferred compensation specialists. For more information, please visit .

Advisory services offered by World Investment Advisors, LLC. Securities offered by Pensionmark Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. World Investment Advisors, LLC is affiliated through common ownership with Pensionmark Securities, LLC.

