Ecovyst Reports First Quarter 2025 Results And Reaffirms 2025 Guidance For Adjusted EBITDA
|
ECOVYST INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$ 162.2
|
|
$ 160.5
|
|
1.1 %
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
136.6
|
|
121.3
|
|
12.6 %
|
Gross profit
|
|
25.6
|
|
39.2
|
|
(34.7) %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
21.3
|
|
21.6
|
|
(1.4) %
|
Other operating expense, net
|
|
5.2
|
|
3.7
|
|
40.5 %
|
Operating (loss) income
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
13.9
|
|
(106.5) %
|
Equity in net (income) from affiliated companies
|
|
(8.9)
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
323.8 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
11.0
|
|
13.4
|
|
(17.9) %
|
Debt modification and extinguishment costs
|
|
1.0
|
|
-
|
|
NM
|
Other expense, net
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.2
|
|
- %
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
2.4
|
|
(275.0) %
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
1.2
|
|
(150.0) %
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
13.3 %
|
|
49.1 %
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$ (3.6)
|
|
$ 1.2
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (loss) earnings per share
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
117,264,124
|
|
116,955,043
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
117,264,124
|
|
117,451,149
|
|
|
ECOVYST INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 127.5
|
|
$ 146.0
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
76.9
|
|
77.9
|
Inventories, net
|
58.8
|
|
57.1
|
Derivative assets
|
5.1
|
|
6.5
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
23.6
|
|
16.1
|
Total current assets
|
291.9
|
|
303.6
|
Investments in affiliated companies
|
350.5
|
|
349.3
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
571.1
|
|
569.3
|
Goodwill
|
404.9
|
|
404.1
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
95.2
|
|
98.4
|
Right-of-use lease assets
|
33.6
|
|
33.6
|
Other long-term assets
|
39.7
|
|
44.0
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,786.9
|
|
$ 1,802.3
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
$ 8.7
|
|
$ 8.7
|
Accounts payable
|
34.5
|
|
43.9
|
Operating lease liabilities-current
|
8.8
|
|
9.3
|
Accrued liabilities
|
52.0
|
|
53.2
|
Total current liabilities
|
104.0
|
|
115.1
|
Long-term debt, excluding current portion
|
850.3
|
|
852.1
|
Deferred income taxes
|
104.7
|
|
105.4
|
Operating lease liabilities-noncurrent
|
24.7
|
|
24.2
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
4.5
|
|
5.0
|
Total liabilities
|
1,088.2
|
|
1,101.8
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Common stock ($0.01 par); authorized shares 450,000,000; issued shares 140,872,846 and 140,872,846
|
1.4
|
|
1.4
|
Preferred stock ($0.01 par); authorized shares 50,000,000; no shares issued or outstanding on March 31,
|
-
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,100.4
|
|
1,106.8
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(181.1)
|
|
(177.5)
|
Treasury stock, at cost; shares 23,487,336 and 24,338,043 on March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
|
(214.8)
|
|
(222.8)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(7.2)
|
|
(7.4)
|
Total equity
|
698.7
|
|
700.5
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 1,786.9
|
|
$ 1,802.3
|
ECOVYST INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
(in millions)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (3.6)
|
|
$ 1.2
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
19.6
|
|
18.4
|
Amortization
|
3.5
|
|
3.5
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount
|
0.3
|
|
0.5
|
Foreign currency exchange loss
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
Deferred income tax provision
|
0.8
|
|
0.2
|
Net loss on asset disposals
|
0.2
|
|
0.6
|
Stock compensation
|
3.1
|
|
3.7
|
Equity in net (income) from affiliated companies
|
(8.9)
|
|
(2.1)
|
Dividends received from affiliated companies
|
10.0
|
|
28.0
|
Other, net
|
1.2
|
|
(4.3)
|
Working capital changes that provided (used) cash:
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
1.3
|
|
2.8
|
Inventories
|
(1.5)
|
|
(7.1)
|
Prepaids and other current assets
|
(5.5)
|
|
(3.3)
|
Accounts payable
|
(6.0)
|
|
(3.9)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
(4.3)
|
|
(1.9)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
10.3
|
|
36.5
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(24.3)
|
|
(17.4)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(24.3)
|
|
(17.4)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Issuance of long-term debt, net of original issue discount and financing fees
|
870.8
|
|
-
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
(873.0)
|
|
(2.3)
|
Tax withholdings on equity award vesting
|
(1.5)
|
|
(1.2)
|
Repayment of financing obligation
|
(0.8)
|
|
(0.7)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(4.5)
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
-
|
|
(0.2)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(18.5)
|
|
14.7
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
146.0
|
|
88.4
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 127.5
|
|
$ 103.1
|
Appendix Table A-1: Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$ (3.6)
|
|
$ 1.2
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
1.2
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
11.0
|
|
13.4
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
23.1
|
|
21.9
|
EBITDA
|
|
29.9
|
|
37.7
|
Joint venture depreciation, amortization and interest(a)
|
|
3.2
|
|
3.3
|
Amortization of investment in affiliate step-up(b)
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.6
|
Debt modification and extinguishment costs
|
|
1.0
|
|
-
|
Net loss on asset disposals(c)
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.6
|
Foreign currency exchange loss(d)
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
LIFO benefit(e)
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
(1.1)
|
Transaction and other related costs(f)
|
|
1.9
|
|
0.1
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
3.1
|
|
3.7
|
Restructuring, integration and business optimization expenses(g)
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
Other(h)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
(0.8)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 38.9
|
|
$ 45.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Descriptions to Ecovyst Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
|
(a)
|
We use Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure to evaluate our financial results. Because our Advanced Materials & Catalysts segment reflects our 50% portion of the earnings from the Zeolyst Joint Venture, we include an adjustment for our 50% proportionate share of depreciation, amortization and interest expense of the Zeolyst Joint Venture.
|
(b)
|
Represents the amortization of the fair value adjustments associated with the equity affiliate investment in the Zeolyst Joint Venture as a result of the combination of the businesses of PQ Holdings Inc. and Eco Services Operations LLC in May 2016. We determined the fair value of the equity affiliate investment and the fair value step-up was then attributed to the underlying assets of the Zeolyst Joint Venture. Amortization is primarily related to the fair value adjustments associated with intangible assets, including customer relationships and technical know-how.
|
(c)
|
When asset disposals occur, we remove the impact of net gain/loss of the disposed asset because such impact primarily reflects the non-cash write-off of long-lived assets no longer in use.
|
(d)
|
Reflects the exclusion of the foreign currency transaction gains and losses in the statements of (loss) income related to the remeasurement effects of monetary assets and liabilities, including non-permanent intercompany debt, denominated in foreign currency.
|
(e)
|
Represents non-cash adjustments to the Company's LIFO reserves for certain inventories in the U.S. that are valued using the LIFO method, effectively reflecting the results as if these inventories were valued using the FIFO method, which we believe provides a means of comparison to other companies that may not use the same basis of accounting for inventories.
|
(f)
|
Relates to certain transaction costs, including debt financing, due diligence and other costs related to transactions that are completed, pending or abandoned, that we believe are not representative of our ongoing business operations.
|
(g)
|
Includes the impact of restructuring, integration and business optimization expenses, which are incremental costs that are not representative of our ongoing business operations.
|
(h)
|
Other consists of adjustments for items that are not core to our ongoing business operations. These adjustments include environmental remediation and other legal costs, expenses for capital and franchise taxes, and defined benefit pension and postretirement plan (benefits) costs, for which our obligations are under plans that are frozen. Also included in this amount are adjustments to eliminate the benefit realized in cost of goods sold of the allocation of a portion of the contract manufacturing payments under the five-year agreement with the buyer of the Performance Chemicals business to the financing obligation under the failed sale-leaseback. Included in this line-item are rounding discrepancies that may arise from rounding from dollars (in thousands) to dollars (in millions).
|
Appendix Table A-2: Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income and EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS(1)
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Pre-tax
|
Tax
|
After-tax
|
Per share,
|
Per share,
|
|
Pre-tax
|
Tax
|
After-tax
|
Per share,
|
Per share,
|
|
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (4.2)
|
$ (0.6)
|
$ (3.6)
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
$ 2.4
|
$ 1.2
|
$ 1.2
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.01
|
Amortization of investment
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
-
|
-
|
|
1.6
|
0.4
|
1.2
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Debt modification and
|
1.0
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net loss on asset disposals(c)
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency exchange
|
0.1
|
-
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
LIFO benefit(e)
|
(0.8)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.6)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
|
(1.1)
|
(0.3)
|
(0.8)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
Transaction and other
|
1.9
|
0.5
|
1.4
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
|
0.1
|
-
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
Equity-based compensation
|
3.1
|
0.3
|
2.8
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
|
3.7
|
0.5
|
3.2
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
Restructuring, integration
|
0.1
|
-
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
Other(h)
|
(0.4)
|
(0.1)
|
(0.3)
|
-
|
-
|
|
(0.7)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.5)
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted Net Income(1)
|
$ 1.6
|
$ 0.4
|
$ 1.2
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ 7.0
|
$ 1.9
|
$ 5.1
|
$ 0.04
|
$ 0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares
|
|
|
|
117,264,124
|
117,559,562
|
|
|
|
|
116,955,043
|
117,451,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See Appendix Table A-1 for Descriptions to Ecovyst Non-GAAP Reconciliations in the table above.
|
|
|
(1)
|
We define Adjusted Net Income as net (loss) income adjusted for non-operating income or expense and the impact of certain non-cash or other items that are included in net (loss) income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted Net Income is presented as a key performance indicator as we believe it will enhance a prospective investor's understanding of our results of operations and financial condition. Adjusted Net Income may not be comparable with net (loss) income or Adjusted Net Income as defined by other companies.
The adjustments to net (loss) income are shown net of applicable tax rates of 23.8% and 24.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, except for equity-based compensation. The tax effect on equity-based compensation is derived by removing the tax effect of any equity-based compensation expense disallowed as a result of its inclusion within IRC Sec. 162(m), and adding the tax effect of equity-based stock compensation shortfall recorded as a discrete item.
|
Appendix Table A-3: Sales and Adjusted EBITDA by Business Segment
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ecoservices
|
|
$ 143.1
|
|
$ 141.6
|
|
1.1 %
|
Advanced Materials & Catalysts(1)
|
|
19.1
|
|
18.9
|
|
1.1 %
|
Total sales
|
|
$ 162.2
|
|
$ 160.5
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zeolyst Joint Venture sales
|
|
$ 37.7
|
|
$ 23.5
|
|
60.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ecoservices
|
|
$ 28.5
|
|
$ 41.5
|
|
(31.3) %
|
Advanced Materials & Catalysts
|
|
17.5
|
|
11.1
|
|
57.7 %
|
Unallocated corporate expenses
|
|
(7.1)
|
|
(7.1)
|
|
- %
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 38.9
|
|
$ 45.5
|
|
(14.5) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ecoservices
|
|
19.9 %
|
|
29.3 %
|
|
|
Advanced Materials & Catalysts(2)
|
|
30.8 %
|
|
26.2 %
|
|
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2)
|
|
19.5 %
|
|
24.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Represents GAAP sales for the Advanced Silicas business; Excludes our proportionate 50% share of sales from the Zeolyst Joint Venture.
|
(2)
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin calculation reflects our proportionate 50% share of sales from the Zeolyst Joint Venture.
|
Appendix Table A-4: Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$ 10.3
|
|
$ 36.5
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment(1)
|
|
(24.3)
|
|
(17.4)
|
Free Cash Flow(2)
|
|
$ (14.0)
|
|
$ 19.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to free cash flow:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for debt financing costs included in cash from operating activities
|
|
1.0
|
|
-
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow(2)
|
|
$ (13.0)
|
|
$ 19.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities(3)
|
|
$ (24.3)
|
|
$ (17.4)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
$ (4.5)
|
|
$ (4.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Excludes the Company's proportionate 50% share of capital expenditures from the Zeolyst Joint Venture.
|
(2)
|
We define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, adjusted for cash flows that are unusual in nature and/or infrequent in occurrence that neither relate to our core business nor reflect the liquidity of our underlying business. Historically these adjustments include proceeds from the sale of assets, net interest proceeds on swaps designated as net investment hedges, the cash paid for segment disposals and cash paid for debt financing costs included in cash from operating activities. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe will enhance a prospective investor's understanding of our ability to generate additional cash from operations and is an important financial measure for use in evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of our net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. You should not consider Adjusted Free Cash Flow in isolation or as an alternative to the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures.
|
(3)
|
Net cash used in investing activities includes purchases of property, plant and equipment, which is also included in our computation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
|
Appendix Table A-5: Net Debt Leverage Ratio
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
(in millions, except ratios)
|
Total debt
|
$ 868.6
|
|
$ 875.3
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
127.5
|
|
103.1
|
Net debt
|
$ 741.1
|
|
$ 772.2
|
|
|
|
|
Trailing twelve months:
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (11.5)
|
|
$ 73.9
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$ 231.5
|
|
$ 262.5
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to Net Income ratio
|
NM
|
|
10.4x
|
Net Debt Leverage ratio
|
3.2x
|
|
2.9x
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Refer to Appendix Table A-1: Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.
