Graphic Packaging Holding Company Announces New Share Repurchase Plan Authorization

ATLANTA, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ) ("Graphic Packaging", or "the Company"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization. This authorization is in addition to the July 27, 2023 share repurchase authorization under which $365 million remains available, bringing the aggregate available authorization as of April 30, 2025 to $1.865 billion.

The new authorization allows for the repurchase of shares from time to time through open market repurchases, privately negotiated transactions and Rule 10b5-1 plans in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing of repurchases, if any, will depend on a range of factors including market conditions, the Company's financial condition, debt maturities, and cash flow.

Graphic Packaging President and CEO Michael Doss said "With the last major investment of Vision 2025 moving toward completion, the Company's capital spending needs will decline significantly. While we will always prioritize reinvestment to maintain and build on our leadership position in sustainable consumer packaging, we expect to generate cash well in excess of our needs over the next several years."

The Company's Board of Directors previously approved a ten percent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share, paid on April 5, 2025 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2025.

"We measure every potential investment against the alternative of repurchasing our stock, and expect to return a substantial amount of available cash to stockholders in the months and years ahead through a growing dividend and opportunistic share repurchase activity" Mr. Doss added.

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements of the Company's expectations in this press release, including, but not limited to the timing of the completion of the major investment in Waco, TX, future spending needs, and future cash generation, a growing dividend, and returning cash to stockholders, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and its present expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, inflation of and volatility in raw material and energy costs, changes in consumer buying habits and product preferences, competition with other paperboard manufacturers and product substitution, the Company's ability to implement its business strategies, including strategic acquisitions, productivity initiatives, cost reduction plans and integration activities, as well as the Company's debt level, currency movements and other risks of conducting business internationally, the impact of regulatory and litigation matters, including the continued availability of the Company's U.S. federal income tax attributes to offset U.S. federal income taxes and the timing related to the Company's future U.S. federal income tax payments. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as may be required by law. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at .

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company

