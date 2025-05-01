Govt Employee Booked In DA Case In J & K's Doda

Representational Photo

Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday registered a case against a government official for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the value of movable and immovable properties owned by Shahilal Showkat Ali, who is a class four employee, runs into crores of rupees, an ACB spokesperson said.

Ali, employed as a night guard at the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution department's Tehsil Supply Office (TSO) in Banihal, faces charges of acquiring movable and immovable assets beyond his declared earnings, the spokesperson said.

The investigation revealed that Ali accumulated significant wealth, including a large double-storey residence in Israrabad-Sidhra in Jammu, another such property in Banihal, multiple land plots, and luxury vehicles, he said.

Search warrants issued by the court facilitated comprehensive searches at Ali's residences in Sidhra, Jammu, and Banihal.

Read Also Scholarship Scam: ACB Registers Embezzlement Case Against ZEO ACB Books Police Personnel In Disproportionate Assets Case

The recovered items include 16 cheque books, five bank passbooks, property documents, a passport with international travel history, foreign currency, and three official rubber stamps of senior officers, including one from Assistant Director CAPD, Ramban, and Tehsil Supply officer of Banihal, the spokesperson said.