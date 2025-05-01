Coastguard Nelson (NZ) Selects Omnitronics Omnicore Express Dispatch

Coastguard Nelson Hohapata Sealord Rescue

Completing their transition from analog to digital

OSBORNE PARK, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coastguard Nelson, located in the picturesque city of Nelson, New Zealand, is a dedicated volunteer organization committed to ensuring the safety of those on the water. Their mission is to save lives at sea, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.Struggling with an unreliable analog system, the organisation decided to upgrade and take advantage of the benefits of a digital Tait DMR T3 network. As a final piece to the communications puzzle, the 35 people strong organisation has now committed to upgrading their dispatch to an omnicore Express Radio Dispatch Console . The upgrade transitioned their communication system from an analog to a digital system using Radio over IP and was fully self-funded through generous grants from Pub Charity, the Lion Foundation and Coastguard New Zealand.This upgrade has significantly enhanced the range and clarity of transmissions across its large 10,400 sq km operational area. It also allows sensitive operations to be conducted away from public radio channels and enables remote access to the dispatch console from a Windows tablet, significantly reducing stand up time.This digital shift positions the Unit to integrate with the upcoming Public Service Network (P25) for emergency services in New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Tasman and Nelson Harbour Masters and Nelson Surf Life Saving have also moved to a DMR (digital mobile radio) network, enabling all four marine emergency services to communicate over a common DMR Search and Rescue channel.The solution was devised and implemented by Mount Campbell CommunicationsLloyd Welsey, Managing Director at Mount Campbell Communications says, "I am pleased we have been able to provide Nelson Coastguard with a state-of-the-art and future-proof system that will greatly enhance their response capability both internally as well as in collaboration with other rescue agencies."Jerame Ashton from Mount Campbell Communications has been selected to speak about this project at the Comms Connect New Zealand conference in Christchurch in June 2025.This upgrade will significantly enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the Nelson Coastguard, ensuring better service and safety for the community and the around 10,000 recreational and commercial waterborne craft operating in the area.END OF RELEASEAbout OmnitronicsOmnitronics is a world leader in the design, manufacture and supply of mission critical communication systems.Specializing in Digital Radio Management, Dispatch, Interoperability and Radio over IP (Internet Protocol), our products and solutions operate 24/7 in the control centres and radio infrastructures of some of the world's most vital organizations.Operating for over 40 years, Omnitronics has an international network of distributors and resellers spanning the USA, UK, Europe, Australia and Asia.Florida (USA) based Omnitronics INC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Omnitronics Pty. Ltd. Australia.For more information about Omnitronics and its solutions, please visitAbout Mount Campbell CommunicationsMount Campbell Communications, a 100% locally owned and operated company, has been a leader in radio communications for over 40 years. Based in Nelson, New Zealand, the company specializes in the sales, service, and network services of mobile radio equipment, particularly the Tait brand.With a dedicated team of over 10 staff, they provide prompt and efficient service to various industries, including emergency services, forestry, vineyards, and transport. Their state-of-the-art facility and extensive trunked radio network ensure reliable communication solutions across Nelson, Marlborough, and the West Coast

