Venture has been a great capital formation model for a long time and it worked because building something useful for the masses took a lot of time, effort, and resources. Fortunately, that paradigm is shifting under our feet and Crypto Twitter is noticing .

While research and hardware-intensive AI development still makes sense to be served by that vehicle, the changing reality of how easy, fast, and cheap AI apps, agents, and specialized models have become to build and deploy cannot be ignored. The current mechanisms for independent builders to source, access and consume data, infrastructure, and capital are just not sustainable or adaptable to the pace of AI innovation.

We're building a decentralized network purpose-built to give AI developers, agents, and physical AI permissionless, on-demand access to the three foundational pillars they need to build and scale: Specialized Data, Infrastructure, and Capital .

Forget insider networks. Forget business development cycles. With Reppo, both humans and autonomous agents can discover, negotiate, and consume what they need in real-time - no partnerships required.

Today, AI development is bottlenecked by legacy structures:



AI Developers are locked into ecosystems or take dependency on a few LLMs as their source of data. The discussion around MCP architectures and novel ways to connect to external data is picking up.

Compute access remains centralized, waitlisted, and permissioned. Very few web3 projects have meaningfully aggregated consumer hardware to satisfy compute constraints.

Capital flows are dependent on relationships, geography, and pedigree. Tokenizing AI apps and agents often devolve into memecoins or pure speculation.

While some decentralized AI efforts like Bittensor have opened new doors, they come with significant limitations - high entry barriers, centralized validation, and unstable subnet governance. Worse, they still prioritize network market cap over actual utility.

Reppo takes a different approach -

Reppo has developed a novel vetokenomic model that aligns long-term incentives between AI builders (including AI agents and Physical AI) and resource owners, without centralized governance or equity grabs. Builders - whether human or autonomous - can onboard their AI models, agents, and apps to Reppo Network to compete for accessing network emissions regardless of where the L1/L2/L3 they choose to build their digital commodities or services. On the other hand, voters participate in deciding how network emissions should be allocated in exchange for yield from the digital commodities and services. This mechanism creates a sustainable loop where the value created by AI flows back into the ecosystem, compounding over time.

2. Intent-Centric Resource Discovery

At the heart of Reppo is an intent-based architecture powered by Solver Nodes , designed after Anoma's Resource Machine . These are programmable agents that allow AI Builders to simply express what they need and receive matching resources i.e. Data and Infra on demand, autonomously. This design removes the burden of manual discovery, negotiation, commitment, settlement, and integration, replacing it with a declarative model focused on outcomes. No more“pick a provider.” Just say what you want, and the network figures out the rest. We are grateful for the support from Anoma Foundation for this critical aspect of Reppo Network.

Addressing AI Development Bottlenecks

Reppo targets systemic inefficiencies in the current AI stack:



Centralized access to compute and data sources.

High entry barriers to decentralized AI protocols. Capital access contingent on geographic or institutional pedigree.

While initiatives like Bittensor have expanded decentralized AI possibilities, challenges remain around governance and accessibility. Reppo proposes an alternative system architecture focused on utility, composability, and inclusivity.

In conjunction with its , Reppo has announced the forthcoming launch of its testnet and the world's first Solver Node Sale, in partnership with Zoo Finance. The network's development has received support from the Anoma Foundation, Pocket Network, and the Protocol Labs Network.

For more details and access to the whitepaper, users can visit .

About Reppo

Reppo is a decentralized infrastructure network designed to provide AI developers, agents, and physical AI systems with permissionless, on-demand access to specialized data, infrastructure, and capital. Through its intent-centric architecture, Reppo enables autonomous entities to discover, negotiate, and settle resource transactions without reliance on traditional intermediaries or pre-existing partnerships.​

The network comprises three core components:​



Capital Coordination Layer : Facilitates on-demand capital access via a community-governed model, allowing builders to obtain funding without exchanging equity.​

Data-AI Coordination Layer (DAICo) : Provides a decentralized exchange for AI-specific datasets, enabling efficient data sourcing tailored to real-time needs.​ Infrastructure-AI Coordination Layer (INAICo) : Offers a decentralized marketplace for AI infrastructure resources, such as compute power, supporting scalable AI development.