MPHC Reports Net Profit Of Qr186m For Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company, announced a net profit of QR186m for the three-month period ended March 31 2025, representing a slight decline compared to 1Q-24.

Macroeconomic climate remained wavered during the first quarter of 2025, marked by several factors carried forward from last year which affected the commodity markets and recessionary fears linked to inflation related pressures and higher interest rate environment.

Additionally, the potential tariff tensions have increased market uncertainty and added to the complexity of the global economic landscape.

This may impact consumers by affecting their purchasing power and overall economic stability.

On overall, commodity prices for MPHC's basket of products declined on a year-on-year basis, following last two year's significantly high price environment mainly due to cautious approach from buyers amid macro-headwinds, coupled with comparatively lower energy prices.

MPHC's operations continue to remain robust and resilient with total production higher for the current period.

This positive increase is mainly due to better plant availability during the period.

MPHC maintained robust liquidity with substantial cash and bank balances.

MPHC will host an IR earnings call with investors to discuss its results, business outlook and other matters on Sunday, 04 May 2025at 1:30 p.m. Doha Time.