Al Rayyan Win E-QSL Title

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan won the second edition of Electronic Qatar Stars League (E-QSL) after defeating Al Sadd in the final at the Virtuocity in Doha Festival City yesterday. The presentation ceremony was attended by Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Communication at QSL Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari, Vice-Chairman of Leisure Ali bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, CEO of Store 974 Khalifa Al Haroon, Director of Sales and Marketing at QSL Nasser Yaqoub, and a number of guests and representatives from various media organisations.

Al Sadd and Al Wakrah finished second and third respectively.

Both Al Sadd and Al Rayyan were tied in the finals with one win each, leading to a decisive third match, which saw Al Rayyan win 3-2 and thereby emerged as champions.

The final rounds were played in double elimination format, giving players more chance of reaching the final. The champions secured a chance to play in Esports World Cup 2025 qualifiers.