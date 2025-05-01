Vasily Rudomanov Appointed Chief Executive Officer Of Getblock, Effective April 2025

Under new leadership, the company initiates a strategic transfer toward delivering more comprehensive and general-purpose blockchain data services

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GetBlock, a leading RPC node provider and Web3 infrastructure platform, has officially appointed Vasily Rudomanov, former Chief Product Officer, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Vasily Rudomanov, 42, assumes the role following Arseniy Voitenko, GetBlock's founding CEO, who has led the company since its inception in 2019. Arseniy will now transition to a new executive role within the company.

Vasily Rudomanov brings over 27 years of experience in engineering and product management, with a strong focus on cloud infrastructure, cloud-native application orchestration, and data storage.

Prior to joining GetBlock as CPO in Q4 2024, Vasily held senior product leadership roles at several leading blockchain and technology companies. He served as Chief Product Officer at Chainstack, and as Product Lead at MarsBase. He also led Cambrian, Solana's developer infrastructure powerhouse, as CPO.

The new CEO has a track of Web3 hackathon victories. His Unstoppable RPC concept secured wins at both ETHGlobal and ETHBelgrade hackathons.

Before transitioning into Web3, Rudomanov spent over two decades in Web2 engineering and product management. He played a key role in shaping product strategies at several leading technology companies, including Acronis, a Swiss-headquartered software heavyweight.

Rudomanov holds an M.Sc. in Information Technology and an MBA, both awarded summa cum laude. He is an experienced startup mentor and educator, with lecturing engagements at the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology.

Commenting on his appointment, GetBlock's new CEO stated:

"It is a true privilege to assume the role of CEO at GetBlock. The company has been a pioneering force in the Web3 infrastructure space, and as we enter a new era of decentralized application adoption - driven by a new Internet architecture - I see tremendous opportunity to become the most trusted and developer-centric Web3 infrastructure provider."

In his new role, Rudomanov will focus on enhancing the quality of GetBlock's Web3 data services, adding new tools for developers, and strengthening the company's core team.

Arseniy Voitenko, GetBlock's ex-CEO, reflects on the leadership transition and welcomes his successor: "Being entrusted with the team of GetBlock has been the highlight of my career in Web3. I treasure having had the opportunity to build one of the leading RPC node providers from the ground up. I've never been more excited about GetBlock's trajectory. In passing the reins to Vasily, I have the utmost confidence in him."

During Voitenko's five-year tenure, GetBlock achieved several key milestones and advancements:

: Transformed from a two-person startup into one of the world's top five RPC node providers , offering access to over 75 blockchain testnets and mainnets.: Scaled from a couple of servers to multiple geo-distributed clusters located in the EU, USA, and Asia.: Grew from the initial hires to a global team of more than 60 employees, with dual headquarters in Serbia and Singapore.Expanded from zero commercial clients to 1,000+ active companies.: Became the first mainstream RPC node provider to support BNB Smart Chain, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Scroll, and released first-ever grant-funded NEAR explorer.

ABOUT GETBLOCK

Founded in Q4 2019, GetBlock is an award-winning RPC node provider and one of the largest in the blockchain infrastructure space. The platform offers API access to more than 75 blockchains.

