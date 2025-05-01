North America Robotic Lawn Mower Market Forecast 2025-2034: Rising Demand For Automated, Eco-Friendly, And Efficient Lawn Care Solutions Drive Revenues To US$2.02 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2.02 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definition
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast parameters
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for convenience and time savings
3.2.1.2 Growing awareness of environmental benefits
3.2.1.3 Integration with smart home technologies
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial investment
3.2.2.2 Technical limitations and performance concerns
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Pricing analysis
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Porter's analysis
3.7 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Cutting Height, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Low (0.5 inch to 1 inch)
5.2 Medium (1 inch to 1.5 inch)
5.3 High (1.5 inches to 2 inches)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Lawn Size, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Small lawns (up to 0.25 acres)
6.3 Medium lawns (0.25 - 0.5 acres)
6.4 Large lawns (0.5 acres and above)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Mid
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Residential
8.3 Commercial
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Online
9.2.1 E-commerce website
9.2.2 Company website
9.3 Offline
9.3.1 Specialty stores
9.3.2 Home improvement retailers
9.3.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Country, 2021-2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 U.S.
10.3 Canada
Chapter 11 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
11.1 Ambrogio
11.2 Echo Robotics
11.3 Ecoflow
11.4 Gardena
11.5 Greenworks Tools
11.6 Honda Motor Company
11.7 Husqvarna Group
11.8 John Deere
11.9 Kress Robotics
11.10 Mammotion
11.11 Robert Bosch
11.12 Robomow
11.13 Traqnology
11.14 Worx Landroid
11.15 Yarbo
