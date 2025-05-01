Leaders Convene In Paris For Lionbridge's First European AI Summit Focused On AI Language Solutions And Innovation

Exclusive event showcased customer success and the future of multilingual AI

- Olivier Onfray, Lionbridge's Head of Sales in FrancePARIS, FRANCE, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On 10 April 2025, Lionbridge , a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) language services and solutions, hosted its inaugural European AI Summit in Paris, France. This landmark event brought together Lionbridge's leadership, key clients, and strategic partners for a day of presentations, workshops, and networking, marking a significant milestone as the company's first exclusive AI gathering in Europe.The European AI Summit showcased Lionbridge's state-of-the-art AI-powered solutions and highlighted the company's significant contributions to the AI and language services sectors. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from Lionbridge clients and partners as they shared case studies demonstrating their success through Lionbridge's advanced AI capabilities.The summit's agenda also featured insightful presentations from Lionbridge's industry experts, who shared their knowledge and experience on the innovative applications of AI. Key topics included the creation of multilingual content at scale, strategies to accelerate innovation, and methods to captivate global audiences through award-winning AI-driven solutions."Our clients spoke, and we listened," said Will Rowlands-Rees, Chief AI Officer at Lionbridge. "By working closely with our clients and industry experts, we crafted the agenda of the AI Summit to ensure each session offered practical insights into the current challenges and opportunities within the AI and language services sectors. Attendees were able to walk away from the event with actionable strategies, innovative solutions, and a renewed sense of direction for leveraging AI to enhance their global operations."“Lionbridge has been an integral part of the French business landscape, as well as the broader European ecosystem, since our inception,” said Olivier Onfray, Lionbridge's Head of Sales in France.“Our presence here has enabled us to support many influential brands and drive their global success through our advanced language and AI solutions. We are proud to bring our first European AI Summit to Paris and continue our tradition of excellence and innovation.”For more information about Lionbridge and its AI-powered language solutions, please visit .About Lionbridge:Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For over 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at .

