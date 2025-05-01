Taiwan Showcases 15 Advanced Robotics Brands At Automate 2025 In Detroit

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Taiwan to promote 15 'advanced technology brands' at Automate 2025

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Taiwan Excellence , a government-backed industrial trade organization, is planning to introduce 15 leading Taiwanese brands at Automate 2025 , the largest automation exhibition in North America, scheduled from May 12-15 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

Taiwan Excellence is an annual award program for innovative Taiwanese products. Incorporating the theme of“Advancing Robotics with Taiwanese Precision”, the Taiwan Excellence exhibit in Hall B, Booth 2646, will showcase the latest product innovations in robots and AloT solutions to provide a competitive edge and to shape the future of robotics technology.

On Monday, May 12, at 1 pm, Taiwan Excellence will host an hour-long Product Launch in its exhibit, introducing executives from five of the 15 Taiwanese brands on display.

The showcased smart manufacturing solutions span collaborative robots with built-in AI vision, high-sensitivity safety skin for robots, robotics systems for CNC manufacturing, strain wave gear technologies for precision motion, and multi-axis systems for synchronized automation.

These solutions demonstrate Taiwan's strength in advancing robotics, motion control, and intelligent automation tailored for high-efficiency industrial applications.

Presenters will include Francine Chu, regional sales manager of Techman Robot; Nephel Lo, deputy director of Touché Solutions; Otis Siah, global director of Syntec; Doug Kiernan, director Americas of Toyo Robot; and Andy Grossmeier, sales engineer of Hiwin.

In response to the US government's policy encouraging more companies to manufacture products in the United States, Taiwan Excellence and its participating brands are actively exploring opportunities to collaborate with American partners and support the growth of advanced manufacturing in the US market.

By leveraging Taiwan's expertise in robotics, precision engineering, and smart automation, these companies aim to contribute to the revitalization of American manufacturing and help strengthen domestic supply chains.

In addition to the five brands presented at the Product Launch, Taiwan Excellence will also feature products from award-winning brands of Aaeon, Aplex, Fatek, Jumbo Laser, Leantec, MiTAC, Novakon, Planet, TBI Motion, and Transcend.