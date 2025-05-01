ION's Fidessa CAT Reporting Service Named Most Innovative Trade & Transaction Reporting Initiative At A-Team Innovation Awards 2025

LONDON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ION , a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates, announces that ION's Fidessa Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) Reporting Service has been named "Most Innovative Trade & Transaction Reporting Initiative" at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2025.

The A-Team Innovation Awards recognize innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that use new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets. The awards focus on data management, trading technology, ESG, and RegTech suppliers whose contributions are advancing these areas.

The Fidessa CAT Reporting Service streamlines the reporting process for the Consolidated Audit Trail by capturing granular order and trade events for all reportable securities and workflows, from inception to execution. These detailed audit events are used to generate complete and accurate reports as per CAT NMS Plan guidelines. By automating CAT reporting, this solution helps ensure the accuracy and integrity of data and facilitates regulatory compliance while minimizing administrative overheads – making it a top choice for this award.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO, A-Team Group, said, "Many congratulations to ION on winning the Most Innovative Trade & Transaction Reporting Initiative award in the A-Team Innovation Awards 2025. The awards, now in their fifth year, recognize and reward companies that deliver high levels of innovation to financial institutions in capital markets. ION should be deservedly proud of their incredible achievement in a closely fought and highly competitive contest."

Robert Cioffi, Global Head of Equities Product Management at ION Markets, said, "We are honored to receive this recognition, which highlights our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for our customers. Our CAT Reporting service offers a range of functionalities that help brokers meet their reporting obligations. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise in providing best-in-class technology."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit .

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in asset management, cleared derivatives, equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit markets/ .

About A-Team Innovation Awards 2024

The A-Team Innovation Awards, now in their 5th year, celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets, with a specific focus on data management, trading technology, ESG and RegTech suppliers. For more information, visit .

