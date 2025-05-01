Muska - A Philomath Undeterred By Barriers

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Muska Hotak, an 18-year-old girl from Kabul, has turned to religious studies, English and computer training after the interim government suspended education for females beyond the sixth grade.

Despite the setback, she remains hopeful that schools will one day reopen for girls across Afghanistan.

A resident of the Sarak-i-Naw area in Kabul's 9th municipal district, Muska completed her primary and middle school education at Nazo Ana High School in Jalalabad.

She studied up to the 11th grade at Shahrak Erfan High School before her formal education was interrupted.

Muska is among thousands of Afghan girls waiting for schools to reopen, holding onto dreams of becoming educated, empowered, and valuable members of families and society –equipped with both modern and religious knowledge.

Throughout her schooling, from first through eleventh grade, Muska consistently ranked among top students. Her ambition was to enter Kabul Medical University through the entrance exam.

However, after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) suspended girls' education beyond grade six in 2021, she was forced to stay at home.

“It's very difficult,” she commented,“when someone works so hard for years only to end up at home with an uncertain future. I struggled a lot to reach grade 11 and this is how it turned out. For the first two years, I was lost and didn't know what to do.”

Reflecting on more than three and a half years of school closures for girls, she said,“In the beginning, I was not in a good mental state. It felt like everything had collapsed and time had stopped for us. But two years later, I realised that sitting at home wouldn't change anything. With my father's support, I decided to take action.”

Like many other girls deprived of formal education, Muska turned to religious and informal learning. Determined not to let time slip by, she made a conscious effort to pursue knowledge in any way she could.

“For two years, I stayed home, hoping schools would reopen - but nothing changed. I've never lost hope. I rely on God's mercy. Now I've switched to religious studies, having completed Nazira (Qur'an recitation) and am am currently studying translation and interpretation.”

Muska, along with four sisters who were also denied formal education, now attends a madrasa in the Arzan Qimat area of Kabul, far from their home.

She also takes courses in English and computer skills at a local institute. She takes pride in her progress and remains optimistic that modern education will once again become accessible to Afghan girls.

Muska sets down her achievements to her father's unwavering support:“My father is a strong pillar for us. He's supported us in all situations. He has deep respect for education. Despite our financial difficulties, he takes us to our courses and madrasa every day and brings us back.”

Her father, Abdul Hakim Hotak, hoped for his daughters' future:“My daughters had studied as much as they could. Now, I take them to a madrasa in Arzan Qimat and bring them back every day. I make this effort so they can translate their dreams into a reality.”

Muska's brother, Shahidullah, also encourages his sisters to pursue an education. Like his father, he dreams of a brighter future for girls in his family.

“I hope the Islamic Emirate reopens schools for girls,” he said.“Everyone has a dream. My greatest wish is that schools reopen so girls can realise their dreams.”

Meanwhile, educationist Sanaullah Salehi commended the resilience of Afghan girls, who have turned to alternative forms of learning.

“Madaris at least provide a platform for continued education and development,” he said.“They keep girls engaged in pursuing knowledge and intellectual growth. Religious education strengthens moral, spiritual and social values, and can help protect girls from isolation.”

However, he emphasised that modern education was equally essential:“Without it, girls' economic, technical and social skills will not develop - and that will ultimately hinder the progress of society.”

Salehi recommended that seminaries incorporate modern subjects alongside religious ones in their courses, saying such an approach would be both practical and effective.

