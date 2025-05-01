HMH Strengthens Presence In Saudi Arabia With New Properties And Expansion Plans

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hospitality Management Holdings (HMH), a prominent hotel management group in the MENA region, has announced a major expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with the addition of new properties and ambitious development plans aimed at supporting the country's growing tourism sector.

As part of its strategic growth initiative, HMH has signed an agreement to operate the Corp Al Khobar Corniche Hotel, a 157-room property overlooking the Khobar waterfront in the Eastern Province and a memorandum of understanding for a new Dammam hotel development. The hotel, previously under Accor's Mercure brand, will now join HMH's expanding portfolio, further strengthening the company's footprint in Saudi Arabia.

This milestone comes as HMH prepares to open its flagship 460-room hotel in Makkah by mid-2025. Set to begin operations after the Hajj season, the Makkah property is expected to serve as a cornerstone in HMH's faith-based tourism offerings, catering to the millions of pilgrims who travel to the holy city annually. Additional developments are also underway across the Kingdom, reinforcing HMH's commitment to meeting the surging demand for quality hospitality solutions.

Mr. Haytham Abdelaziz, Chief Operating Officer of HMH, emphasized the strategic significance of Saudi Arabia in the group's expansion roadmap:“Saudi Arabia is a strategic priority for HMH, fully aligned with

Vision 2030's transformative tourism goals and the rising demand for premium accommodation. The Al Khobar property strengthens our presence in the Eastern Province, while our forthcoming Makkah hotel will place us at the heart of religious tourism. With over 6,000 rooms currently operational or in development across the region, we remain deeply committed to supporting the Kingdom's target of attracting 150 million annual visitors by 2030.”

The Corp Al Khobar Corniche Hotel will cater to a diverse clientele, including corporate travelers and leisure guests, while the Makkah property is tailored to accommodate pilgrims and religious tourists. These developments align with HMH's broader strategy to establish a presence in key cities throughout Saudi Arabia and contribute to the country's evolving tourism infrastructure.

This marks the 15consecutive successful participation of HMH at Arabian Travel Market (ATM), underscoring its long-standing presence and consistent engagement with the region's leading travel and tourism platform. Over the years, ATM has served as a key venue for HMH to strengthen partnerships and showcase its growing regional footprint.

With a proven track record of operational excellence and a dynamic development pipeline, HMH continues to position itself as a leader in the Middle East's hospitality landscape. The group's growing footprint in Saudi Arabia reflects its forward-thinking vision and its role as a trusted partner in delivering world-class hospitality experiences.