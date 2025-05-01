Visit Qatar And Satguru Sign Mou At ATM Dubai 2025 To Boost Tourism From Africa
The MoU was signed by Mr. Saleh Al Nisf, Middle East and Africa Senior Manager- International Markets, Visit Qatar, and Mr. Prakash Lalchandani, Vice President of Satguru Travel Group.
Under the agreement, Visit Qatar and Satguru Travel will collaborate on the development of integrated, multi-channel marketing campaigns, leveraging Satguru's extensive regional network, whilst also sharing market insights to better target and attract African visitors.
