Visit Qatar And Satguru Sign Mou At ATM Dubai 2025 To Boost Tourism From Africa


2025-05-01 03:14:57
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Visit Qatar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Satguru Travel, a leading travel agency with a strong footprint across Africa, at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai. The partnership aims to position Qatar as a preferred destination for African travellers and expand its presence across the continent.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Saleh Al Nisf, Middle East and Africa Senior Manager- International Markets, Visit Qatar, and Mr. Prakash Lalchandani, Vice President of Satguru Travel Group.

Under the agreement, Visit Qatar and Satguru Travel will collaborate on the development of integrated, multi-channel marketing campaigns, leveraging Satguru's extensive regional network, whilst also sharing market insights to better target and attract African visitors.


