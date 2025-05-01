Azerbaijan Holds Command-Staff Drill In Line With 2025 Military Plan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In accordance with the 2025 training plan of the Separate Combined Arms Army, a command-staff exercise has been conducted, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Ministry noted the units involved in the drill were deployed to designated training areas following an“Alert” signal. The exercise tested the mobility of the units and assessed the command and staff's ability to manage forces under operational conditions.

During the exercise, which was conducted in an environment simulating real combat conditions, units successfully destroyed simulated enemy targets with live fire.

All assigned tasks of the command-staff exercise were fully accomplished.

