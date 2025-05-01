Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


2025-05-01 02:15:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
1 May 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 30 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,951
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 367.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 376.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 371.248834


Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 375,722 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,370,085 have voting rights and 2,977,718 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 371.248834 40,951


Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
622 375.00 08:29:02 LSE
414 375.00 08:29:02 LSE
704 374.00 09:34:48 LSE
584 374.00 09:34:49 LSE
10 374.50 09:35:19 LSE
20 374.50 09:35:19 LSE
832 374.50 09:38:46 LSE
765 376.00 09:59:30 LSE
386 376.00 09:59:30 LSE
5 376.00 09:59:30 LSE
248 375.00 10:00:55 LSE
248 375.00 10:00:55 LSE
248 375.00 10:00:55 LSE
248 375.00 10:00:55 LSE
248 375.00 10:11:24 LSE
248 375.00 10:11:24 LSE
248 375.00 10:11:24 LSE
248 375.00 10:11:24 LSE
248 375.00 10:11:24 LSE
3,768 375.00 10:11:24 LSE
211 374.00 10:19:27 LSE
271 374.00 10:19:27 LSE
238 373.50 11:59:40 LSE
118 372.50 12:25:15 LSE
119 372.50 12:25:15 LSE
248 372.50 12:46:24 LSE
755 372.50 12:46:24 LSE
248 372.50 12:46:24 LSE
248 372.50 12:46:24 LSE
248 372.50 12:46:24 LSE
248 372.50 12:46:24 LSE
100 372.50 12:46:24 LSE
127 372.50 12:59:00 LSE
271 372.50 12:59:00 LSE
21 372.50 12:59:00 LSE
144 372.50 12:59:00 LSE
102 372.50 12:59:00 LSE
2 372.50 12:59:00 LSE
116 372.50 12:59:00 LSE
150 372.50 12:59:37 LSE
73 372.50 13:00:25 LSE
25 372.50 13:00:25 LSE
335 372.50 13:00:25 LSE
84 372.50 13:00:25 LSE
164 372.50 13:00:25 LSE
108 372.50 13:00:25 LSE
21 372.50 13:00:25 LSE
248 372.50 13:14:02 LSE
122 372.50 13:14:02 LSE
126 372.50 13:14:02 LSE
248 372.50 13:14:02 LSE
248 372.50 13:14:02 LSE
1 372.50 13:14:05 LSE
200 372.50 13:15:08 LSE
47 372.50 13:15:08 LSE
1 372.50 13:30:05 LSE
112 372.50 13:32:31 LSE
135 372.50 13:32:31 LSE
65 372.50 13:32:31 LSE
183 372.50 13:32:31 LSE
250 372.50 13:32:32 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE
204 372.50 13:32:34 LSE
44 372.50 13:32:34 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE
97 372.50 13:32:34 LSE
151 372.50 13:32:34 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:37 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:37 LSE
51 372.50 13:32:37 LSE
94 372.50 13:32:37 LSE
103 372.50 13:32:37 LSE
67 372.50 13:32:37 LSE
113 372.50 13:32:37 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:44 LSE
200 372.50 13:32:44 LSE
48 372.50 13:32:44 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:44 LSE
200 372.50 13:32:44 LSE
48 372.50 13:32:44 LSE
75 372.50 13:32:45 LSE
173 372.50 13:32:46 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:46 LSE
200 372.50 13:32:47 LSE
248 372.50 13:32:47 LSE
208 372.50 13:32:47 LSE
328 370.00 13:36:27 LSE
400 368.50 14:13:59 LSE
842 368.50 14:13:59 LSE
608 368.50 14:37:55 LSE
248 368.00 14:37:55 LSE
248 368.00 14:37:55 LSE
113 368.50 14:37:55 LSE
103 368.50 14:37:55 LSE
275 368.50 14:37:55 LSE
1 368.00 14:37:58 LSE
247 368.00 14:37:58 LSE
38 368.00 14:41:25 LSE
248 368.00 14:41:25 LSE
1 368.00 14:43:37 LSE
285 368.00 14:43:59 LSE
248 368.00 14:45:10 LSE
248 368.50 14:56:25 LSE
265 368.50 14:56:25 LSE
248 368.50 14:56:25 LSE
248 368.50 14:56:25 LSE
248 368.50 14:56:25 LSE
163 368.50 14:56:25 LSE
85 368.50 14:56:25 LSE
248 368.50 14:56:25 LSE
104 368.50 14:56:26 LSE
144 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
248 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
248 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
2 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
99 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
106 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
258 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
41 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
113 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
92 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
43 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
93 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
57 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
9 368.50 14:56:27 LSE
4 368.50 14:56:29 LSE
2 368.50 14:58:22 LSE
83 368.50 14:58:22 LSE
200 368.50 14:58:28 LSE
48 368.50 14:58:28 LSE
200 368.50 14:58:33 LSE
30 368.50 14:58:57 LSE
18 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
21 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
113 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
114 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
166 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
80 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
58 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
110 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
228 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
20 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
248 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
248 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
248 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
248 368.50 14:59:42 LSE
1 368.50 15:15:42 LSE
3 368.50 15:18:23 LSE
272 368.50 15:21:59 LSE
248 368.00 15:36:21 LSE
11 368.00 15:46:51 LSE
200 368.00 15:47:21 LSE
37 368.00 15:47:21 LSE
246 368.00 15:47:21 LSE
248 368.00 15:47:21 LSE
224 368.00 15:47:21 LSE
24 368.00 15:47:21 LSE
207 368.00 15:47:21 LSE
41 368.00 15:47:21 LSE
152 368.00 15:50:35 LSE
96 368.00 15:50:35 LSE
200 368.00 15:50:45 LSE
48 368.00 15:50:45 LSE
35 368.00 15:50:45 LSE
213 368.00 15:50:45 LSE
213 368.00 15:50:45 LSE
12 368.00 15:59:35 LSE
23 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
1 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
41 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
100 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
106 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
27 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
173 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
70 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:58 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:59 LSE
134 368.00 15:59:59 LSE
114 368.00 15:59:59 LSE
136 368.00 15:59:59 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:59 LSE
7 368.00 15:59:59 LSE
241 368.00 15:59:59 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:59 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:59 LSE
248 368.00 15:59:59 LSE
248 367.50 16:00:54 LSE
235 367.50 16:00:54 LSE
10 367.50 16:00:55 LSE
3 367.50 16:01:10 LSE
149 367.50 16:01:30 LSE
7 368.00 16:02:11 LSE
2 368.00 16:02:11 LSE
7 369.50 16:12:57 LSE
113 369.50 16:15:11 LSE


For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


MENAFN01052025004107003653ID1109494614

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search