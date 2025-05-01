Ariston Middle East Introduces NUOS PLUS S2

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Future of Sustainable Water Heating Is Here

Ariston Middle East, a leader in sustainable thermal comfort solutions, proudly unveils the launch of NUOS PLUS S2, a cutting-edge heat pump water heater designed to revolutionize energy efficiency and user convenience in the region.

This next-generation model represents a significant leap forward in smart home technology, as it is among the first in the region to offer remote control via a dedicated mobile application, Ariston NET, now available on both iOS and Android platforms. With just a few taps, users can monitor and manage their water heater's performance, adjust settings, and optimize energy use-anytime, anywhere.

The NUOS PLUS S2 is engineered to meet the region's growing demand for intelligent, eco-conscious solutions, blending high performance with Ariston's longstanding commitment to sustainability and innovation. This launch marks a new era of connected comfort, bringing smarter living to households and businesses across the Middle East.

Designed in Italy and engineered to deliver outstanding performance, NUOS PLUS S2 introduces seamless integration with the Ariston NET application, Ariston's proprietary smart-home platform, enabling remote monitoring and control, detailed energy-usage reporting and instant diagnostic alerts via smartphone or web portal. Harnessing ultra-low-GWP R290 refrigerant and achieving a best-in-class COP@3 of 5.0 for the 110 L model, it delivers exceptional efficiency and significant reductions in energy consumption and DEWA bills. Additionally, a low-power heating element ensures rapid temperature recovery even at peak demand, while Active Anode Technology provides advanced corrosion protection for long-term durability. Multiple operating modes include Green for maximized savings, Boost for fast recovery and Holiday for enhanced energy conservation, allowing the NUOS PLUS S2 to adapt precisely to every lifestyle and usage pattern.

, states,“With the NUOS PLUS S2, Ariston continues to lead the charge toward a more energy-efficient future. This launch is more than just a new product - it's a bold statement of our commitment to environmental responsibility and smart living. The powerful performance, and sustainable innovation built in NUOS PLUS S2 is accessible through an app which allows users to customize requirements – it's the ultimate solution for those seeking maximum comfort with minimal impact. Users benefit from cost savings due to lower energy consumption”

As the UAE accelerates its transition toward a greener, more sustainable future, products like the NUOS PLUS S2 are slated to become the choice of builders and property developers. Charters such as the National Agenda Vision 2021, Energy Strategy 2050, and Net Zero 2050 are playing a pivotal role in shaping responsible infrastructure and environmental practices. Ambitious targets have been set, calling for a 50% clean energy mix, 40% reduction in energy consumption and a commitment to net zero carbon emissions. In alignment with these national goals, regional green building regulations-such as Estidama in Abu Dhabi, Al Sa'fat in Dubai, and Barjeel in Sharjah promote sustainable building concepts and projects emphasizing the adoption of green technologies.

Backed by Ariston's Industry 4.0-certified manufacturing, each NUOS PLUS S2 unit undergoes rigorous testing to ensure long-term durability, intelligent operation, and top-tier performance. Whether for residential or light commercial applications, this product exemplifies Ariston's global standards and regional focus.

,“NUOS PLUS S2 represents the next evolution in water heating for our region. We invite developers, engineers, and eco-friendly homeowners to experience the future of comfort with NUOS PLUS S2.”

For more information on NUOS PLUS S2, please visit: