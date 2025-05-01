Voicescript, Inc. Launches Autoscriptone: The Future Of Court Reporting Has Arrived

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VoiceScript, Inc., a leader in legal technology innovation, today announced the official launch of AutoScriptOne, the first fully automated real-time AI editing platform built specifically for court reporters, agencies, and courts. AutoScriptOne enables legal professionals to deliver high-quality, client-ready rough transcripts in real time - while dramatically reducing turnaround times and costs for production of certified transcripts.AutoScriptOne empowers digital, voice, and stenographic reporters to edit proceedings live, whether remote or in-person, using powerful AI-driven tools. Reporters can now deliver client-ready roughs within minutes after a proceeding and produce certified transcripts three to five times faster than traditional methods."AutoScriptOne is more than just a productivity tool - it's a major turning point for the court reporting industry," said Rene Arvin, CEO of VoiceScript. "We're enabling reporters and agencies to deliver more accurate work faster and with far less effort, while enhancing services provided to legal clients."AutoScriptOne supports Zoom, Teams, WebEx, and in-person recording, making it ideal for freelancers, small to large agencies, and courts alike."AutoScriptOne has truly changed my life," said Emily Rivera, a New York based court reporter. "I can now take on more than double the work I could have managed previously - and still enjoy more time with my family."AutoScriptOne is available immediately. To schedule a private demo or start a free trial, visit or contact VoiceScript at ....________________________________________About VoiceScriptVoiceScript, Inc. ( ) is a legal technology company focused on modernizing court reporting and transcript production. Its AutoScript suite of AI-driven products helps court reporting agencies, courts, and legal professionals capture, edit, and deliver transcripts faster, more affordably, and with greater accuracy.

Contact

VoiceScript, Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.