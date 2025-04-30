Ripple's $5 Billion Bid For Circle Rejected Amid IPO Focus

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ripple's attempt to acquire stablecoin issuer Circle for up to $5 billion has been declined, with the offer deemed insufficient by Circle's leadership. The proposed acquisition, reported by Bloomberg, was intended to strengthen Ripple's position in the stablecoin market, where its own RLUSD holds a comparatively modest market capitalisation of approximately $317 million. In contrast, Circle's USDC boasts a market cap exceeding $60 billion, underscoring the significant disparity between the two entities.

The bid surfaced shortly after Circle filed for an initial public offering in early April, signalling its ambition to become a publicly traded company. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that Circle is prioritising its IPO plans and views the acquisition offer as undervaluing its market potential. Given the timing and Circle's strategic direction, the rejection of Ripple's bid aligns with its focus on independent growth through public listing.

Ripple, known for its XRP token and blockchain-based payment solutions, has not ruled out the possibility of revisiting the acquisition. However, no definitive decision has been made regarding a subsequent offer. The company has been actively expanding its portfolio, including the recent acquisition of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for approximately $1.25 billion, aiming to enhance its infrastructure and service offerings in the digital asset space.

