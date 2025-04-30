403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Ukraine Sign Significant Investment Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 30 (KUNA) -- The United States and Ukraine signed an agreement to establish the a Reconstruction Investment Fund, Treasury Deprtment announced Wednesday.
In recognition of the significant financial and material support that the people of the United States have provided to the defense of Ukraine since Russiaآ's full-scale invasion, this economic partnership positions (our) two countries to work collaboratively and invest together to ensure that (our) mutual assets, talents, and capabilities can accelerate Ukraineآ's economic recovery, read a Treasury statement, adding that the Department, along with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will work together with the Government of Ukraine to finalize program governance and advance this important partnership.
"Thanks to President Trumpآ's tireless efforts to secure a lasting peace, I am glad to announce the signing of todayآ's historic economic partnership agreement between the United States and Ukraine establishing the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund," said US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. "As the President has said, the United States is committed to helping facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war. This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump Administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term. President Trump envisioned this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show both sidesآ' commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine. And to be clear, no state or person who financed or supplied the Russian war machine will be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine."
Both the United States and the Government of Ukraine look forward to quickly operationalizing this historic economic partnership for both the Ukrainian and American people, he noted. (end)
amm
In recognition of the significant financial and material support that the people of the United States have provided to the defense of Ukraine since Russiaآ's full-scale invasion, this economic partnership positions (our) two countries to work collaboratively and invest together to ensure that (our) mutual assets, talents, and capabilities can accelerate Ukraineآ's economic recovery, read a Treasury statement, adding that the Department, along with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will work together with the Government of Ukraine to finalize program governance and advance this important partnership.
"Thanks to President Trumpآ's tireless efforts to secure a lasting peace, I am glad to announce the signing of todayآ's historic economic partnership agreement between the United States and Ukraine establishing the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund," said US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. "As the President has said, the United States is committed to helping facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war. This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump Administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term. President Trump envisioned this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show both sidesآ' commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine. And to be clear, no state or person who financed or supplied the Russian war machine will be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine."
Both the United States and the Government of Ukraine look forward to quickly operationalizing this historic economic partnership for both the Ukrainian and American people, he noted. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment