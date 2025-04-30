Germany's SPD Members Approve Coalition Agreement

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, May 1 (IANS) Members of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) have voted in favour of forming a coalition with the Union party, the SPD said in a statement.

The result paves the way for a new federal government led by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz.

Nearly 84.6 per cent of participating SPD members approved the coalition agreement, while 15.4 per cent rejected it, according to an official result released by the SPD, Xinhua news agency reported.

The result followed prior approvals of a deal between CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU).

In a statement, the SPD described the result as a "clear mandate to take on government responsibility".

With approvals secured from all three parties, the coalition agreement is scheduled to be formally signed next Monday.

"SPD members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the coalition agreement negotiated between the SPD and the CDU/CSU, providing strong grassroots backing for the party leadership to join the coalition government and take responsibility for Germany's interests," SPD Secretary General Matthias Miersch told a press conference in Berlin.

"Joining the coalition government isn't just about our party-it's about our country. It's about charting the right course, to bring Germany forward, above all to invest in the future of this country, ensuring social justice, climate protection, securing jobs, fostering growth, providing relief for the middle class, and guiding our country safely through these turbulent times," he added.

Miersch announced that SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil will serve as the Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister in the new coalition government, with other SPD ministerial appointments to be finalised in the coming days.

Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz's CDU had approved the coalition agreement on Monday at a special party conference in Berlin.

The CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), endorsed the deal earlier this month.

Following the SPD's approval, party leaders will meet in Berlin on Monday to sign the coalition agreement, announce Cabinet appointments, and outline the new government's policy priorities.

The Parliament will then convene on Tuesday to elect Friedrich Merz as the new Chancellor, succeeding Olaf Scholz.

The Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) won 28.5 per cent in February's snap elections but fell short of an outright majority.

Despite the Social Democrats receiving their lowest-ever result at 16.4 per cent, they emerged as a crucial coalition partner.

Together, the parties will control 328 seats in Parliament, comfortably exceeding the 316-seat threshold needed for a governing majority.