USW Members At Stellervista Credit Union Branches In Castlegar And Slocan Park Go Out On Strike

CASTLEGAR, British Columbia, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 1-405 members at StellerVista Credit Union in the Castlegar and Slocan Park branches in British Columbia have put up picket lines.

For the unionized credit union employees, the employer's proposed wage freeze for two years and the reduction of benefits and provisions that have been in the collective agreement for decades.

While picket lines are up, USW members are not restricting credit union members who need to their banking from entering the branches, they're encouraging it rather than following the employer's recommendation to do all their banking on-line.

“We understand this is a major inconvenience to our credit union members here in Castlegar and Slocan Park and we do regret that,” said Veronica Tanner, lead negotiator for the USW Local 1-405 Bargaining Committee.“But unfortunately, it's necessary to convey a message to the employer that we're serious about not bargaining backwards.”

“We remain ready to return to the bargaining table at any time, day, night or on the weekend but we're not going to give away our wages and benefits for a credit union that is doing just fine financially,” added Tanner.

USW Local 1-405 is a diverse union representing over 1,300 workers in sawmills, credit unions, insurance services, ski resorts and municipal workers in the East and West Kootenays.

