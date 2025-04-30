Titan International Announces Expansion Of Goodyear Licensing Rights Into New Product Segments

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI ) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products announced today the expansion of production rights for the Goodyear brand across the light construction/industrial, ATV, lawn and garden, and golf tires segments. Additionally, Titan is excited to announce the renewal of its Goodyear Farm Tires licensing rights in the farm tires segment, demonstrating its commitment to the agricultural industry. This strategic move reinforces Titan's dedication to enhancing its product portfolio and meeting the diverse needs of its customers. From the smallest golf cart tires to the world's largest farm tires, the Goodyear Optitrac LSW1400/30R46 features Titan's industry-unique Low Sidewall Technology.

"We are excited to expand our rights into new segments, as this positions us to serve our customers better and seize emerging market opportunities. Our research and product development teams are already working on new tire designs incorporating innovative tire technologies for the lawn and garden segment," said Paul Reitz, President & CEO of Titan International, Inc. "In addition to our newly acquired rights, we are reaffirming our commitment to the farm tires segment, a vital part of our business."

Titan International's portfolio features a robust selection of products designed for the forestry, powersports, OPE (outdoor power equipment, i.e. lawn, garden, and golf), agricultural, earthmoving, and light construction sectors. The company's dedication to innovation, quality, and performance ensures that its products meet the rigorous demands of today's equipment and machines, providing customers with a comprehensive "one-stop shop" solution for their tire and wheel needs.

The expansion and renewal of the Goodyear brand licensing agreement aligns with Titan's growth strategy, emphasizing a strong commitment to enhancing product offerings that support end-users, customers, and distributors throughout Americas, Europe, Africa and Oceania. This strategic initiative will foster growth and strengthen Titan's position as a leader in the tire industry.

About Titan International:

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI), is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit .

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT ) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to .

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.

