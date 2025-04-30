Burn Clinicians Present Positive Findings Of The Deepview® System’S Accuracy At The American Burn Association Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the“Company”), a leading developer of the AI-driven DeepViewSystem, which uses multi-spectral imaging and AI algorithms to predict burn healing potential today announced its successful participation at the American Burn Association annual meeting, dedicated to burn awareness and prevention. The event, held from April 7- 11in Phoenix, Arizona, brought together over 2,200 burn care professionals worldwide.

This year's meeting showcased the latest advancements in burn care, fostered interdisciplinary collaboration, and celebrated the burn care community's dedication. Burn and Plastics Senior Registar Leslie Tan of Newcastle Burns Centre, who has been using the DeepView System, presented his findings of a multi-center UK trial of artificial intelligence enhanced multispectral imaging for burn wound assessments. Mr. Tan stated:“From our initial studies, the DeepView® technology is showing over 95% overall accuracy when predicting healing potential in a burn wound by 21 days. [This accuracy] is one of the highest I've seen amongst the machines I've evaluated over the last few years.”

Working with the DeepView System, Zeeshan Sheikh, of Wythenshawe Hospital in the UK, won Best in Category with his poster presentation on“Patient experience of using Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Multispectral Imaging: A regional Burns Center Review”. The Company also debuted the DeepView System devices at the conference to a welcome reception. Spectral AI engaged with clinicians through dynamic presentations of the DeepView System, breakfast symposia with key clinical investigators and multiple other interactions with the burn community fostering excitement about the product and future commercial launch. The DeepView System device is being used in several NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom and last year, experts at the Newcastle Burn Centre, who see on average 500 people with burn wounds a year, became the first institution in the world to carry out an independent product evaluation of our technology.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by“Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. The DeepView® System is being developed as a predictive device to offer clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView® System is expected to provide fast and accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView® System, visit .

