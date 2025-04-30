Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend per share of $0.15 for the first quarter of 2025 ended March 31, 2025.

The cash dividend for the first quarter of 2025 will be paid on May 16, 2025, to common shareholders of record on May 12, 2025.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is one of the world's leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on the energy transition. CCEC's in-the-water fleet includes 15 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and three legacy Neo-Panamax container vessels, one of which we have agreed to sell within the first quarter of 2025. In addition, CCEC's under-construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy liquid CO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027. For more information about CCEC, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. Unless required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common shares.

Contact Details:

Investor Relations / Media

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44-(770) 368 4996

E-mail: ...

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc. (New York)

Tel. +1-212-661-7566

E-mail: ...