Copley Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copley Acquisition Corp (NYSE: COPLU) (the“Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol“COPLU” beginning May 1, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols“COPL” and“COPLW”, respectively. The underwriter has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on May 2, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Clear Street is acting as the sole book-running manager in the offering. Winston & Strawn LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company and Appleby (Cayman) Ltd. is serving as Cayman Islands legal counsel to the Company. DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as legal counsel to Clear Street.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (333-283972) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on April 30, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Clear Street, Attn: Syndicate Department, 150 Greenwich Street, 45th floor, New York, NY 10007, by email at ..., or from the SEC website at

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Copley Acquisition Corp

The Company is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It has not selected any specific business combination target and has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search for businesses in either the technology or lifestyle sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related preliminary prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website,

Contact Information

Copley Acquisition Corp

Suite 4005-4006, 40/F, One Exchange Square

8 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong

Francis Ng

Co-Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Phone: +852 2861 3335