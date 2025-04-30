Apstron Science Announces Launch Of Mindoratm, A Comprehensive Mind-Body Wellness App

MindOra(tm)

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ApsTron Science, a leading developer of advanced mobile healthcare technologies, and“Next Gen Personalized Apps & Sensors” has launched MindOra TM, a powerful new app that integrates mental wellness, physical activity, and health tracking into a single, user-friendly platform. Designed to support both everyday users and healthcare professionals, MindOraTM builds on the success of ApsTron's widely adopted Binaural Beats + Respiration app, now reimagined with significantly expanded features.

MindOraTM offers a unique combination of science-backed tools aimed at enhancing relaxation, focus, and overall well-being. The app includes binaural beats and guided breathing exercises to promote mindfulness and sleep, while also including quick physical routines tailored to support mental health & clarity and physical health & energy.

Users can now also log vital signs such as blood pressure, blood oxygen and heart rate, and track medications-including popular GLP-1 medications like Ozempic® and Mounjaro®.

Users can set reminders and keep notes on each entry, with all data viewable in trends and exportable for personal use or sharing with healthcare providers.

With the growing emphasis on preventive wellness, MindOraTM positions itself as a holistic companion for those seeking better mind-body balance. It allows users to set reminders, and record progress. The app is also equipped with features for data sharing, multi-language support, and optional clinical trial enrollment, making it a versatile solution for individual users and healthcare providers alike.

According to ApsTron Science, over 250,000 users worldwide have benefited from its suite of health and wellness apps. With MindOraTM, the company aims to deepen that impact by offering a comprehensive tool that is as practical as it is empowering.

"It empowers users to take control of their mind and body-one breath, one step, one insight at a time." Said ApsTron CEO Tahir Chaudhry.

MindOraTM is now available for download on the Google Play Store, with iOS availability coming soon. Simply look for MindOraTM on the Google Play Store.

