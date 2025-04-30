DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Complete Payroll Solution Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Complete Payroll Solutions ("CPS"). CPS learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about March 10, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About Complete Payroll Solution

Complete Payroll Solutions delivers integrated workforce services-like payroll, HR, and time tracking-to over 8,000 businesses across the Northeast.

What happened?

On or about March 10, 2024, CPS detected unusual activity within its network and launched an investigation. It was found that an unauthorized party had gained access to specific data stored in CPS's computer systems. CPS then conducted a review of the affected files to assess whether any sensitive information had been compromised and to identify individuals who may have been impacted.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:



Names

Social Security Numbers Driver's License Numbers

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning CPS, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the CPS data breach.

