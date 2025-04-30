Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Crude Oil Prices Fall Below $60 A Barrel As U.S. Recession Fears Grow


2025-04-30 03:17:22
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Crude %Oil prices in America have fallen below $60 U.S. a barrel as fears of an economic recession intensify.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the U.S. standard, is currently trading at $59.74 U.S. a barrel and is on pace for its worst monthly performance since November 2021.

Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is trading at $63.33 U.S. per barrel and down substantially in the month of April.

The accelerating decline in crude prices comes as data shows the U.S. economy contracted by 0.3% in this year’s first quarter, heightening concerns that America is headed for a recession.

At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump’s global trade war has eroded the outlook for energy demand worldwide, depressing crude prices.

With both the U.S. and Chinese economies slowing, crude oil prices continue to trend lower. America and China are the top two oil-consuming nations globally.

New data shows that China’s factory activity contracted at the fastest pace in 16 months in April, while U.S. consumer confidence has dropped to a five-year low on growing concerns over tariffs and an economic recession.

Adding to the bearish sentiment towards oil is increased output by members of the OPEC+ cartel and a rise in U.S. crude oil inventories, which grew by 3.8 million barrels last week.

The decline in crude oil prices is dragging stocks of oil majors such as %Chevron (NYSE: $CVX), %BritishPetroleum (NYSE: $BP), and %Shell (NYSE: $SHEL) lower, and weighing on their quarterly financial results.

MENAFN30042025007606016353ID1109493245

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search