Uncertainty Over Peso Drives Argentine Soybean Sales To Decade Lows
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's Agriculture Ministry data reveals that the country's soybean sales have dropped to their slowest pace in eleven years, with only 24% of the 49 million metric tons from the 2024/25 harvest sold by late April.
This slowdown comes despite the government's efforts to ease exchange controls and encourage quicker sales. Farmers, who traditionally view soybeans as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, now hold back their crops in the face of a volatile peso.
As of March, official numbers showed that only 17% to 18% of the crop had been sold, a quarter less than the previous year. This retention represents around $8 billion in delayed export revenue, a significant figure for a country with low central bank reserves.
Heavy rains in March and early April have hampered harvesting, leaving many fields inaccessible and pushing the harvest pace four percentage points below the five-year average.
Storage facilities now operate at 85% capacity, yet farmers still resist selling, anticipating further peso depreciation and possible tax relief from President Javier Milei's administration.
Argentina's Soybean Standoff
Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soybean oil and meal, relies on this sector for vital foreign currency. However, a 33% export tax on raw soybeans-much higher than the 12% on processed products-discourages immediate sales.
Many farmers use their harvest as a savings tool, preferring to hold physical commodities rather than pesos, especially given decades of economic instability.
The government's appeals for farmers to sell have not changed this cautious stance. Producers now sell only enough to cover immediate costs, waiting for clearer signals on currency policy and tax changes.
Meanwhile, traders and farmers speculate on a faster peso devaluation, especially amid talks of a major IMF loan. This standoff between producers and policymakers underscores a deeper conflict between Argentina's need for export revenue and the agricultural sector's defensive strategies.
The situation highlights the complex interplay between commodity markets, national monetary policy, and the real-world decisions of producers facing persistent uncertainty. As the harvest continues, all eyes remain on the peso's trajectory and the government's next moves.
