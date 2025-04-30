Pure Hockey Expands Footprint With Acquisition Of Hockey Headquarters

Leading hockey retailer continues nationwide growth with entry into South Dakota.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Hockey, a premier destination for hockey equipment, apparel, and accessories, is excited to announce its latest expansion through the acquisition of Hockey Headquarters, located in Sioux Falls, SD. This strategic move marks Pure Hockey's first entry into the South Dakota market and underscores the company's commitment to serving the needs of hockey players across the United States.

As a recognized leader in the hockey retail industry, Pure Hockey's acquisition of Hockey Headquarters represents a significant step in the company's continued growth trajectory. With this acquisition, Pure Hockey now operates an impressive network of 82 retail locations across 31 states nationwide, further solidifying its position as the go-to destination for hockey players, coaches, and fans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hockey Headquarters into the Pure Hockey family," said David Nectow, CEO of Pure Hockey. "This expansion is not only a testament to the growing popularity of hockey but also a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality products and exceptional service to the hockey community. We're excited to establish our presence in South Dakota and look forward to serving the needs of the local hockey community."

Hockey Headquarters is located in Sioux Falls, SD. Hockey Headquarters brings a dedicated customer base and a reputation for excellent customer service. The store's integration into Pure Hockey's extensive retail network will provide customers with an even broader selection of hockey equipment, training tools, apparel, and accessories, backed by Pure Hockey's renowned expertise and dedication to the sport. Whether customers are experienced players, new to the sport, or passionate fans, they can expect to find a comprehensive range of products to meet their needs, supported by Pure Hockey's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Pure Hockey's commitment to excellence extends beyond its retail operations. The company actively supports local youth hockey programs, leagues, and teams, fostering growth and development at the grassroots level. By establishing a physical presence in South Dakota, Pure Hockey aims to strengthen its community engagement efforts and contribute to the overall advancement of hockey in the state.

A Grand Opening event celebrating the newest Pure Hockey location will be held later this year. For more information about Pure Hockey and its growing retail presence, please visit .

ABOUT HOCKEY HEADQUARTERS

Hockey Headquarters has been a trusted provider of hockey equipment and expertise in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, since opening its doors in 1999 under the name "The Stick Shack." Originally inspired by the Omaha-based hockey shop of the same name, Hockey Headquarters was founded by the Post family with a mission to serve the growing hockey community in Sioux Falls. Over the years, the store has built a reputation for its commitment to quality, customer service, and passion for the game. As the premier destination for hockey and sports gear in South Dakota, Hockey Headquarters has remained dedicated to ensuring players of all levels have access to the best equipment and expert guidance.

ABOUT PURE HOCKEY:

Pure Hockey is headquartered outside of Boston, MA. The company was founded in 1994 and was acquired by David Nectow and Sal Tiano in 2008. Nectow and Tiano started their hockey business in 2002 with the purchase of one hockey retail store in Massachusetts. Pure Hockey has since expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions and now operates two ecommerce sites and 82 stores in 31 states across the U.S. under the Pure Hockey and Pure Goalie brands. Pure Hockey is the Official Hockey Equipment Retailer of USA Hockey and the Retail Partner of the NHL/NHLPA's Learn to Play

Program.

Media Contact:

Katie Gardner

Director of Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure Hockey

