America's Lowest Cost Sports Data Product Suite For Digital Publishers Launches With Global Gaming Data

Global Gaming Data announces customized sports data content solutions for digital publishers, including live in game scoring, at 50% or more off market rates.

- John Brier, Managing PartnerTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Gaming Data , a leading provider of sports and lottery data products for digital publishers, is pleased to announce the launch of the lowest priced sports data content platform for U.S. and North American digital publishers.Global Gaming Data, through it's SportsDateLive division, provides customized sports data products for online newspapers, television web sites, radio station web sites, portals, apps, mobile applications and additional digital publishing sectors. Coverage includes NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, PGA, Formula 1, NCAA sports and more, including full coverage of international sports leagues and teams across the globe. Live in game scoring, odds, stats, standings, schedules, box scores, injury reports and more are available. English and foreign language content is an option at no additional cost. Editorial and stats based sports products are available, and all sports data content can be customized for local market and/or publisher specific look and feel. Global Gaming Data provides world class sports data products to digital publishers in North American and abroad, and most recently where the exclusive Paris Olympic sports data provider for Amazon Alexa world wide."We are pleased to be able to offer U.S. and North American publishers world class customized sports data content solutions at prices never before seen in the North American market," said John Brier, Managing Partner. "Our publishing partners are seeing cost savings of 50% or more on their sports data costs, and this results in higher ROI with markedly reduced cost of good," added Brier.Examples of Global Gaming Data's editorial and data based sports products can be viewed at the below links:1) Editorial NBA:Expanded editorial story NBA:2) Editorial Motor Sports:3) Editorial Soccer:4) Editorial Golf:We can also provide sports data packages for media groups that highlight local markets. Here are some basic demo links:NY Post Demo: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">sportsdatalive/new-york-post/sport/nfl/Boston Globe Demo:Miami Herald Demo:USA Today Demo:Customized turnkey sports content solutions are available for publishers. Interested publishers can contact Jim Schonewolf at ... for more information.About Global Gaming Data:Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds and services across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData

