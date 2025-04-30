Why Dubai Pet Owners Are Opting For Luxury Salons Over Mobile Grooming Services

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A plunge into the pet care culture that is modern and chic in Dubai is the highbrow trade-off between lavish salon grooming and mobile services. Gone are the days when convenience led to that huge popularity for mobile groomers; die-hard pet lovers today have taken to high-end salons for the extra pampering, professionalism, and luxury they bestow.

A family-run business that perhaps was the first to set the stage for the new grooming revolution is Gallagroom Pets Grooming & Spa, which has since January 2024 become newsworthy. Located in Production City, Gallagroom takes on an intimate, soulful aesthetic where every pet is treated like family.

Gallagroom is dedicated to a purpose-built design for the well-being of the animals; it is the opposite of a mobile grooming setup, which is usually cramped and stressful. The salon adheres to a strict policy of never grooming more than two animals at one time, allowing each furry guest to experience an attentive session free of stress in a calm, spa-like atmosphere.

“'We wanted to create a place that is warm, personal, and feels completely safe for animals,' said Galina, co-founder and head groomer of Gallagroom. With years of polishing her skills in Moscow, she teamed up with her daughter, Anna, a creative branding expert, and Ilya, whose business expertise helped bring the idea into reality.”

Pets really do get a truly bespoke experience from the moment they come in. Each appointment is individualized according to the animal's coat type, mood, and grooming requirements. The salon uses only the highest-quality and pet-safe products, from styling cuts to lavish spa treatments-and this is all done with love and care.

For families with multiple pets or animals that thrive in quiet environments, Gallagroom has the option of full salon hire-a rarity not usually offered through mobile services.

“Pet parents are beginning to understand that grooming goes beyond appearance,” Anna says.“It deals with emotional welfare, trust-building, and general hygiene. Our salon is a place where pets truly feel safe and nurtured.”

Gallagroom's sensitive, individualized approach is bringing it rapidly to the top of Dubai pet owners' lists, frequently filling dates several weeks in advance. Early reservations are encouraged for the retention of appointments and the salon's peacefulness.

It signifies a larger paradigm shift in the region's culture of pet care. Grooming isn't a necessity but part of the wellness lifestyle of a pet. And for most, it is distinct: most of these are the qualities tied to boutique grooming salons that are a level above everything else.

For those looking to treat their pets to expert care in a loving, luxurious environment, Gallagroom Pets Grooming & Spa sets the new gold standard in grooming excellence.

📍 Production City, Midtown, Afnan 2, Dubai

📞 +971 544463254

📧 [email protected]

👉 For more insight and adorable pet transformations, visit Instagram.

