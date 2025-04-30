Rockwell Automation Helps The Shyft Group Accelerate Innovation And Adoption Of Commercial Evs

MENAFN - 3BL) Steering the commercial vehicle industry into the future requires not only creativity but innovation. The Shyft Group is up for the task, leveraging smart manufacturing technology to aid in their quest to reinvent the wheel. Since implementing Rockwell Automation's Plex Enterprise Resource Planning in 2021, The Shyft Group has acted with precision and speed to develop commercial-grade electric delivery vehicles for their last-mile delivery customers – companies that pickup packages from a central hub and deliver them right to the customer's doorstep.

“The industry was looking to move to commercial grade EVs, but when we went to find a chassis that you need for a vehicle like that, there wasn't one available,” explained Andy Anderson, vice president & CIO, The Shyft Group.“So, we built our own from the ground up, as well as the body on top of that, and became a full OEM of EV delivery trucks.”

With its Blue ArcTM EV brand, The Shyft Group is steering the commercial vehicle industry into the sustainable future. They've used their 50 years of experience in designing and manufacturing custom commercial chassis and truck bodies to develop electronic vehicle solutions for last-mile delivery.

Plex Enterprise Resource Planning has powered The Shyft Group's ability to accelerate innovation. For their latest development, an electric delivery truck, they went from concept to functioning vehicle in just nine months. Their quick Plex implementation helped set the tone for the expedited pace.

“Plex came into play because we needed a solution where we were able to use a system in real time, and not have everything on spreadsheets and disparate communication,” said Nicci Kew, ERP Manager, The Shyft Group.“We were able to create our Plex environment in two weeks, which included supplier purchase orders, pricing, parts information, receiving and receipts, accounts payable and some inventory information.”

A well-known delivery company has already provided an initial order for 150 vehicles. The order reflects a shared commitment to reduce carbon emissions and air pollution through the adoption of commercial-grade EVs.

“These are fully electrified, lighter weight vehicles so fleets can deliver more packages. With the lighter weight, these vehicles have a longer range – over 220 miles – which is perfect for those last mile delivery companies,” Anderson said.“Drivers pick up the packages, do their runs, and bring the trucks back to charge overnight.”

Learn more about how The Shyft Group has used Plex to charge ahead with its quest to electrify the delivery vehicle segment and why it was named the 2023 Plex Innovator Impact Award winner .