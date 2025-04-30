Planisware - Availability Of The 2024 Universal Registration Document
|Investor Relations
|Media
|Benoit d'Amécourt
| Brunswick Group
Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon
|+33 6 75 51 41 47
|+33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57
About Planisware
Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.
With circa 750 employees across 16 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.
Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol“PLNW”).
For more information, visit: and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn .
