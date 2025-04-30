France Allocates 1M Euro To Support Vulnerable Afghans: WFP

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): France has allocated one million euros in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said on Wednesday.

In a statement , WFP wrote the French government provided this assistance to support more than 1,100 families through technical and vocational training, support for farmers in remote areas, and the creation of infrastructure that will make communities more resilient to the climate crisis for six months.

It said, those families would receive food for six months or a monthly allowance of 6,400afs ($90) to meet basic need, whose family members attend the infrastructure development or technical skills training programs.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of France to United Nations Celine Jurgensen said:“The climate crisis is destroying Afghanistan's farms, homes, and hopes. With flash floods on top of years of drought, millions are left with no way to grow food or earn a living”.

The vocational training programs empower Afghan women by teaching them marketable skills, and these programs focus on tailoring, carpet weaving, and food value chains such as jam making and food preservation, the report added.

“To help Afghan communities stand on their own feet, WFP supports them – especially women – with vocational trainings and the creation of climate-resilient infrastructure including building irrigation canals, dams and flood protection walls, which mitigate the impacts of extreme weather and boost farming productivity”: Mutinta Chimuka, WFP Country Director a.i. in Afghanistan added.

WFP thanks the Government of France for their support to the vulnerable communities of Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Sweden and South Korea provided $3.2 million in aid to Afghanistan to support maternal and child nutrition, expand basic services, livelihoods, and sustainable solutions for Afghans.

hz/ma