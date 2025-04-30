Oxipital AI And BCA Forge Strong Partnership To Deliver Advanced Automated Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through the integration of Oxipital AI's advanced vision-guided inspection and robotic picking technology into BCA's hygienic stainless steel automation systems, this partnership is delivering next-generation food automation solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reduce labor reliance, and ensure consistent, safe, and profitable production for BCA's customers.

"BCA has worked with Oxipital AI since their inception, so joining their preferred partner program is just the next step in our ongoing relationship," said Dinne Flansbury, Vice President of Applications and System Engineering at BCA. "Both of our organizations focus on automation in food manufacturing, so there were inherent synergies from the start. Oxipital AI technologies have enabled us to simplify our systems and provide our customers with robust capabilities that we couldn't offer in the past. This and their application support made formalizing our relationship an easy decision."

"Working with BCA has proven to be a very productive relationship, combining expertise from both teams to ultimately provide the customer with the best possible automated solution," said Corey Merchant, Chief Revenue Officer at Oxipital AI. "BCA engineers are experts in designing efficient and effective handling applications and applying Oxipital AI's vision technology to solve complex inspection and robotic guidance applications. We are very fortunate to have such a solid partner in BCA."

About Oxipital AI

Oxipital AI is a leader in AI-enabled machine vision technologies for quality product inspection and robotic guidance in critical industries such as food processing, agriculture, and consumer goods production. The company's mission is to deliver actionable insights through deep object understanding to customers as they embrace Industry 5.0 and unlock previously unachievable levels of resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability in their manufacturing operations. More information can be found at oxipitalai .

About Boston Conveyor & Automation

BCA designs and manufactures advanced material handling and automation systems, specializing in sanitary, stainless-steel construction for the food, life science, and general industry, all built in-house to the highest standards. With deep industry knowledge and a commitment to custom solutions, BCA meets the rigorous requirements of our food and life science clients. Our comprehensive process-from engineering and custom design to installation, training, and support-ensures tailored, turnkey systems that boost efficiency, reduce risk, and improve your margins. More information can be found at bostonconveyorandautomation .

