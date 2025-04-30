Availability Of 2024 Universal Registration Document And Procedure For Consulting Preparatory Documents For General Shareholders’ Meeting

AND PROCEDURE FOR CONSULTING PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

April 30, 2025 - The 2024 Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) of Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] has been filed with the French Financial Markets Regulatory Authority (AMF) on April 30, 2025. The document can be requested at the Groupe's Headquarter in accordance with legal and regulatory conditions and is available on the Company's website : and on the AMF website ().

This Universal Registration Document notably includes the 2024 annual financial report, the management report, the corporate governance report, the sustainability statements and the statutory auditors' reports.

The English version of the 2024 Universal Registration Document will be released shortly.

The Prior notice to the General Shareholders' Meeting including the agenda and the draft resolutions has been published on April 9, 2025 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (“BALO”). The Convening notice to the General Shareholders' Meeting will be published in the BALO and in the Journal d'Annonces Légales on May 5, 2025.

Documents and information required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available to shareholders from the convening of the General Shareholders'Meeting in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations:

- Up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the General Shareholders' Meeting, all holders of registered shares may request that the Company send them these documents and information. Holders of bearer shares who wish to exercise this right must produce a certificate proving that the shares are registered on the bearer share accounts maintained by an authorized intermediary;

- All shareholders may consult these documents at the Company's registered office, at 133, avenue des Champs-Élysées - 75008 Paris, during a period of 15 days prior to the Meeting.

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, the informational documents in preparation for this General Shareholders' Meeting will be made available on the Company's website at (under Investors/Shareholders/General Meeting).

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.

