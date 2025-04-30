Cve Rebrands As Overline To Help Cmos Get Change Over The Line

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CvE, the marketing consultancy known for delivering real outcomes, today announced its rebrand as Overline. The new name reflects the company's expanded capabilities and its commitment to helping global brand marketers not just plan for change-but actually make it happen.

The new name change is based on the insight that every business faces a line between uncertainty and opportunity. But getting over that line is the challenge. Overline exists to bridge the gap between vision and execution, ensuring real marketing change doesn't stall in endless planning cycles.

“Marketing is full of big ideas-strategies that look great in a deck but never make it past the boardroom,” said Fiona Davis, GM of Overline.“Big strategy consultancies often stop short of providing practical implementation, leaving CMOs with powerful recommendations but no execution. That's where we're different. We take marketing beyond the strategy deck and into action, helping brands get real results faster.”

Overline's expertise spans Marketing Strategy & Modernization, Retail Commerce & Marketing, Marketing Technology, Data & AI and Business Processes Automation (BPA). The consultancy's Growth Sophistication Model helps businesses assess where they are today, identify gaps, and build a clear, actionable path forward-whether it's embracing new channels, leveraging AI, or optimizing operations for scale.

“Overline (formerly CvE) has been instrumental as our strategic partner navigating the process of media modernization. Their knowledge of best practices and how to integrate within our organization has helped us shape a clear path forward”, said Kristen Nolte, SVP Media Activation, Dell Technologies.”The team has provided guidance across a range of workstreams from search and social media buying, technology, measurement and business operations. Their commitment to healthy discussion, investigation and collaboration has helped us prepare and build with confidence.”

“Overline is more than a rebrand. It's a statement of intent. While our name has changed, our mission remains the same: We're rolling up our sleeves, diving right in and helping to drive incremental growth for your brand.” Davis said.“In today's economic and advertising economy, marketers are looking for experts to help identify and come up with the big ideas, but be able to connect the dots and drive home real results. Overline is that industry solution.

Overline supports global clients in all markets and has experts in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We are proudly part of the Goodway Group family.

