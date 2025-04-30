Mindy Grubb Named Executive Director Of Extend A Hand, Uniting Real Estate Leadership With Philanthropic Purpose

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 20 years of industry experience, Grubb steps into a key role to elevate eXp's commitment to giving back









BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planetTM and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly announces that Mindy Grubb, Vice President of Events at eXp Realty, has been appointed to Executive Director of eXtend a Hand, the company's charitable foundation that supports eXp agents, staff and their families in times of crisis.

Grubb brings more than 20 years of real estate industry experience to the role, having spent two decades at Keller Williams, where she led major event strategy before transitioning into philanthropy. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Development for KW Cares, where she played a pivotal role in expanding donor engagement and amplifying the foundation's national impact.

“This role is deeply personal to me,” said Grubb.“I've seen firsthand how powerful it is when a real estate community rallies around its own. eXtend a Hand is more than a foundation – it's a promise that no one in our eXp community stands alone in times of need.”

As Executive Director, Grubb will lead the strategic vision, operations, and outreach of eXtend a Hand, enhancing support systems for those facing unexpected hardship and scaling the foundation's reach through national campaigns and agent-driven giving.

“Mindy brings a deep understanding of what it means to serve both agents and communities,” said eXp Realty CMO Wendy Forsythe.“Her combination of industry knowledge, heart-centered leadership, and operational excellence makes her an exceptional fit to guide our mission forward.”

Grubb will continue to serve as eXp's Vice President of Events, where she oversees high-impact experiences that unite and energize the agent community such as eXpcon Montréal, eXpcon Barcelona and eXpcon Miami. Her dual leadership roles reflect eXp's commitment to fostering both connection and compassion at every level of the organization.

To learn more about eXtend a Hand, visit extendahandcharity.org .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the“Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 83,000 agents across 26 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: .

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit .

