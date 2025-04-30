Xeomics Joins Jumpstart To Accelerate AI In Healthcare And Precision Medicine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Collaboration underscores Xeomics's ongoing commitment to the adoption of precision medicine solutions in the US

- Julie Jacono, CEO, JumpStartBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xeomics, a precision medicine startup today announced a strategic partnership with JumpStart, a nationally recognized entrepreneur support organization based in Cleveland, Ohio with a track record in accelerating the growth of digital healthcare innovators. This collaboration underscores Xeomics's ongoing commitment to the adoption of precision medicine solutions in the US through the utilization of its global, diverse, multimodal clinical data in AI innovation, as well as its best-in-class precision medicine and pharmacogenomic reporting suite.With access to a robust network of nationally recognized healthcare innovation collaborators such as Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University, JumpStart has been instrumental in attracting and accelerating the growth of healthcare ventures across Ohio.“We chose Ohio and JumpStart because of the unparalleled access to an exceptional network of healthcare innovation partners,” said Dr George Zarkadakis, Chief Innovation Officer, Xeomics.“The opportunity to engage with world-class leaders in Cleveland is especially compelling for a high-growth startup like ours.”“It is well established that Ohio's innovation network, spanning the state's three Innovation Districts has the proven ability to produce and accelerate high-growth, homegrown companies. What we're seeing now is that startups from across the country are choosing to establish themselves in Cleveland because of the strength of this ecosystem,” said Julie Jacono, CEO of JumpStart.“As the Ohio Third Frontier lead for the Entrepreneurial Services Program (ESP), we are well positioned to support new companies forming in Ohio and help them plug into this powerful network. Xeomics brings novel intellectual property and innovative products that will add meaningful value to our growing healthcare and AI ecosystem.”About XeomicsXeomics is a leading provider of global clinical data and innovative solutions that focus on personalized medicine and population-wide healthcare. Xeomics collaborates with federal institutions, global organizations, and leading health systems in establishing community-wide and population-wide initiatives that enable precision medicine at scale. In support of these programs, Xeomics offers the Xeomics Precision Medicine Suite (XMPS), a best-in-class bioinformatics and precision medicine software solution that provides valuable healthcare insights and benefits to doctors and patients. For more information, visit .About JumpStartJumpStart Inc. is a nationally recognized entrepreneur support organization based in Cleveland, Ohio. For over 20 years, JumpStart has been accelerating the growth of driven and ambitious entrepreneurs through a combination of capital, high-impact services, and deep partnerships across the public, private, and philanthropic sectors. By investing in innovation, removing barriers, and fostering a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, JumpStart drives economic transformation and strengthens communities throughout Ohio and beyond. To learn more, visit JumpStartInc .

