Mercado Bitcoin And Wormhole Form Exclusive Partnership To Scale $200M+ Tokenized Asset Platform Globally

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MB | Mercado Bitcoin, the largest crypto exchange in Brazil and one of the leading digital asset platforms in Latin America, has selected Wormhole as its exclusive interoperability provider for its tokenized assets platform. As the leading interoperability platform connecting traditional finance and the internet economy, Wormhole will power the multichain expansion of over $200M tokenized assets across MB's portfolio, unlocking global liquidity and expanding access across blockchain ecosystems.

Through this partnership, MB will integrate Wormhole's interoperability protocol to connect its suite of tokenized products - including private credit offerings - to a growing network of over 30 blockchains. As part of the collaboration, the Wormhole Foundation will make a strategic investment in one of MB's tokenized offerings. This agreement marks the first phase of a broader, long-term collaboration, with more developments expected soon.

"This partnership with Wormhole marks a pivotal step in our mission to democratize access to digital assets," said Fabrício Tota, Vice President of New Business Development at MB. "Wormhole, now our official interoperability partner, enables us to scale beyond regional boundaries and connect our tokenized asset ecosystem to a truly global, multichain environment - reinforcing our position as one of the world's leading platforms for private credit tokenization."

With over $3 billion in multichain tokenized assets under management (MTAUM) - through integrations with Blackrock, Apollo, Securitize, Centrifuge, and now MB - Wormhole is uniquely positioned to help MB scale its tokenization platform globally.

"MB has been one of the world leaders in the development of tokenized financial products," commented Dan Reecer, co-founder of Wormhole Foundation. "We're excited to work with them to support their efforts to unlock new markets and bring traditional financial assets onchain. With this partnership, we're deepening our presence in Latin America, as well as further growing our leadership in providing critical infrastructure for scaling institutional-grade assets."

With this collaboration, Wormhole further cements its position as the leading interoperability infrastructure for institutional-grade digital assets in Latin America and beyond.

About Mercado Bitcoin :

With 4 million clients and over 12 years of operation, MB | Mercado Bitcoin is the leading digital asset investment platform in Latin America. The company operates as a cryptocurrency exchange, asset tokenization provider, and digital bank. As the first crypto unicorn in Brazil and one of the world's top five private credit tokenization platforms, MB has headquarters in both Brazil and Portugal. The company upholds the highest standards of transparency and financial integrity, undergoing audits since 2018 - and for the past three years, these have been conducted by EY, one of the world's largest audit firms.

About Wormhole :

Wormhole is the leading interoperability platform connecting traditional finance and the internet economy. It has facilitated over 1 billion cross-chain messages, enabled over $59 billion in cross-chain volume, and is trusted by institutions like BlackRock, Securitize, and Apollo and blockchain-based products like MakerDAO, Lido, and Uniswap. Wormhole is the global leader in blockchain interoperability for institutional-grade products like tokenized assets and stablecoins.

