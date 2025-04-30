New Research From JD-Next Confirms Participants Have Increased Rate Of Bar Passage

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JD-Next, the innovative law school preparation program and admissions test, has released new research demonstrating that students who participate in the program are 9.7% more likely to pass the Bar Exam within 4.5 years than students who do not participate. Additionally, higher scores on the exam directly correlate to their likelihood of Bar Exam passage. The findings further validate JD-Next's growing impact on the law school admissions pipeline and legal education outcomes.

Unlike traditional admissions tests, JD-Next is designed to replicate the rigor of a core first-year law school course, and concludes with a secure exam that measures skills developed through the program's coursework rather than prior knowledge. Peer- reviewed research consistently shows that the JD-Next exam predicts 1L success and with less racial and socioeconomic score disparity. Students who completed the eight-week, fully online program also see a measurable improvement in first-year grades, boosting 1L GPAs by an average of 0.20 points, and demonstrating higher performance in foundational courses like Contracts and Legal Writing.

"The data shows that JD-Next doesn't just help students get into law school, it provides foundational skills that increase their chances for success, from 1L all the way through to licensure," said Joe McClintock, Manager of Testing & Psychometrics at Aspen Publishing. "As the profession moves toward the NextGen Bar Exam and a more practice-oriented model, these results reaffirm our commitment to supporting students in developing the skills they need to succeed in law school and beyond."

Additional data shows that students who participate in JD-Next feel more prepared for the rigors of law school, demonstrating further that JD-Next acts as a bridge between the admissions process and early success in the legal arena. Interested students both applying to and accepted to law school can enroll in one of four upcoming eight-week online cohorts, all taught asynchronously. The bundled cost for the program starts at $399 and includes the course, practice materials, and the final exam.

About JD-Next:

JD-Next is an innovative law school admissions course and test designed by law schools for law schools. The eight-week online program allows prospective law students to develop skills needed for first-year law school courses. The program concludes with a test designed to assess practical skills rather than prior knowledge. More than 25% of law schools nationwide have obtained a variance from the ABA to use JD-Next in place of other admissions exams, and all schools are able to use it in their application process. JD-Next is operated by Aspen Publishing, a UWorld company. UWorld is a global leader in academic and professional education that has helped millions of undergraduates, graduates, and professionals successfully prepare for and pass high-stakes exams. Learn more at .

