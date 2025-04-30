Genz Group And Allianz Partners Launch Strategic Partnership In Mexico To Transform Automotive F&I And Insurance Sector

GenZ Group and Allianz Partners Launch Automotive F&I and Insurance Partnership in Mexico

GenZ CEO Jose Valls Announces Partnership with Global Insurance Leader Allianz Partners

GenZ Protect is a division of GenZ Group, a global mobility and financial services platform that empowers companies to rethink how vehicles are accessed, financed, protected, and experienced.

Under the GenZ Protect brand, they will offer innovative F&I and after-sales protection solutions that optimize operational efficiency at an enterprise scale.

- Jose Valls, CEO of GenZ AutomotiveMEXICO CITY, MEXICO, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GenZ Group and Allianz Partners are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at reshaping Mexico's automotive F&I (Finance & Insurance) after-sales product landscape. This collaboration brings together GenZ's extensive experience in the automotive, mobility and technology industries with Allianz Partners' global reputation for excellence in insurance and assistance services.GenZ Protect , the Mexican division of GenZ Group, is working closely with Allianz Partners Mexico to launch a comprehensive suite of F&I products tailored to the rapidly evolving needs of automotive OEMs, financial institutions, used and new vehicle dealership networks, fleet companies and retail enterprises. Through this partnership, GenZ Protect will leverage its forward-thinking approach and profound auto industry knowledge, while Allianz Partners will provide its unmatched operational strength and global expertise. Together, the companies aim to offer customized solutions that set a new standard for value and service in the Mexican automotive market.The first joint product launch under this partnership will be Extended Warranty - a flexible, digitally-enabled after sales protection program designed to offer long-term value and peace of mind, while helping businesses to enhance customer loyalty and satisfaction. The after-sales Extended Warranty product reflects the companies' shared vision of delivering cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions across today's mobility ecosystem in Mexico.Jose Valls , Global CEO of GenZ Automotive, and former CEO of Nissan Mexico as well as Chairman of Nissan LATAM and Nissan Americas, commented:“Mexico is among the most dynamic automotive markets in the world-and it's evolving fast. Traditional F&I products have failed to keep pace with consumer and B2B enterprise expectations for flexibility, technology integration, and seamless service experiences. By partnering with global insurance leader Allianz Partners, we aim to transform this space-co-creating with corporate clients tailored, enterprise-grade protection solutions that enhance the ownership journey, build consumer trust, and generate lasting customer loyalty in Mexico's competitive auto sector.”"GenZ Protect brings deep local expertise to Mexico's automotive ecosystem - the time is right to accelerate. Despite being one of the most sophisticated auto markets with over 40 brands competing for consumers, only 20-35 percent of Mexican car buyers currently invest in F&I protection products at point of sale (Source: AMIS). This represents a massive untapped opportunity. We're introducing next-generation, digitally-powered protection solutions designed specifically for Mexico's tech-savvy consumers and forward-thinking businesses who demand more from their automotive investments."Fernando Comenge, Allianz Partner's Global Head of Mobility, highlights:“At Allianz Partners, our global expertise, robust operational capabilities, and profound insight into consumer needs enable us to develop innovative solutions that address the challenges of today's mobility landscape. By partnering with GenZ Group, we are combining our strengths to deliver industry-leading F&I products, such as the Extended Warranty program, ensuring both businesses and consumers benefit from flexible, forward-thinking solutions that drive confidence, satisfaction and peace of mind in this evolving market.”This strategic partnership marks a new chapter for GenZ Group and Allianz Partners, as they adapt and respond to the growing demands of the Mexican automotive market, delivering advanced F&I solutions for a new generation of consumers.About GenZ GroupGenZ Group ( ) is a global mobility and financial services platform that empowers companies to rethink how vehicles are accessed, financed, protected, and experienced. Founded in 2021, GenZ Group delivers next-generation F&I and vehicle protection solutions designed for today's digitally connected customers. With operations in Mexico, Spain, the UK and the USA, the company's mission is to build modular, tech-enabled Finance & Insurance (F&I) products tailored to evolving ownership models across the mobility ecosystem. Through the GenZ Automotive and GenZ Protect business units-the group partners with OEMs, dealers, fleet operators, and financial institutions to co-design customized, enterprise-grade solutions that elevate the automotive experience and earn the loyalty of ultra connected modern customers. GenZ Protect Mexico was launched in 2024 to bring flexible and scalable F&I innovation to one of Latin America's most dynamic vehicle markets. To learn more visitAbout Allianz PartnersAllianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span mobility, assistance, travel insurance, health insurance and employee benefits. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 75 countries, our 21,900 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 72.5 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world. For more information, please visit:

